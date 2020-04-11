Video
Saturday, 11 April, 2020, 12:53 AM
Home Countryside

Doctors available but patients few at Mohadevpur hospital

Published : Saturday, 11 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON, Apr 10: The number of patients has declined at Mohadevpur Upazila Health Complex in the district despite doctors' availability.
The hospital sources said, amid life risks, the physicians of the emergency and the outdoor departments have been providing treatment to people.
But the general patients, most probably in fear of coronavirus, are hesitating to come to the hospital, the sources added.
To increase public awareness in the locality about coronavirus, the doctors and officers of the Upazila Health and Family Planning Office are giving consultancy and advices to the people of all strata. Prior to treatment, they are ensuring hand washing.
Medical Officer of the Upazila Health Complex Dr Debashish Biswas said, like other respiratory diseases, the virus can cause symptoms like light sneezing, coughing, throat ache and fever.
He said for some people the contamination of the virus can be more serious. As a result, pneumonia, breathing problem and organ failure can also appear.
It is risky for old and others who are previously sick, he pointed out adding that only public awareness can reduce the risk of coronavirus.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Mohammad Aminul Islam said to contain coronavirus contamination, leaflets have been distributed and publicity campaigns are on.
Despite sufficient stock of medical equipment for treating patients, their number has registered a decline, he pointed out.
On Wednesday last, samples of seven patients carrying symptoms of sneezing, coughing, throat ache and fever were sent for testing. Of them three were reported negative.




He asked the people for receiving treatment going to the hospital for any diseases without hesitation.


