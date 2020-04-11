Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 April, 2020, 12:53 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Two held for spreading ‘rumour’

Published : Saturday, 11 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

Two persons were detained for spreading 'rumour' in two districts- Kishoreganj and Khulna, on Tuesday.
KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a person from the district on Tuesday night for spreading fake coronavirus news in facebook.
Arrested Md Ripon Mia alias Ripul Mia, 45, is the son of late Dulal of Dhaki Thakurpara Village in Mithamoin Upazila of the district.
Deputy Director (Acting) of RAB-14 (CPC-2) Chandan Debnath said RAB members raided Dhaki Bazaar area and arrested him.
A case under Digital Security Act was field with Mithamoin Police Station (PS).
KHULNA: Police arrested a youth from Bagmara Main Road area under Sadar Police Station of the city on Tuesday afternoon on charge of spreading rumour and false, fabricated, baseless story about Road, Transport and Bridge Minister Obaidul Quader in social media.
The arrested is identified as Ruhul Amin, 22, son of Nazrul Islam, residence of West Rajair under Shoronkhola Upazila in Bagerhat.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of KMP Moniruzzaman Mithu said, a detective branch (DB) team of KMP arrested him through mobile tracking.
Recently Ruhul Amin uploaded a fake video on YouTube channel (Tajtv) saying Obaidul Kader who is also general secretary of Awami League (AL) is infected with coronavirus (COVID-19).












« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Blood samples of two corona-suspected persons collected at Char Fasson
Hanumans facing food crisis amid lockdown
19 detained in Rajshahi
30 fined in Khulna for violating govt order
Families of 96 surrendered pirates get Tk 1 lakh each
Doctors available but patients few at Mohadevpur hospital
Two held for spreading ‘rumour’
Five found dead in five dists


Latest News
Implementation of Covid-19 Stimulus Packages: Two challenges of Government
DMCH's burn unit to be used for corona patients: Principal
Global death toll passes 1,00,000, Bangladesh reports 27 deaths
Barriers here and there in the name of lockdown!
28th span of Padma Bridge to be installed Saturday
No corona patient in Thakurgaon, Haripur upazila on lockdown
Bangladesh's 14% people don't have any food at home: BRAC
150 sick Rohingya try to enter Bangladesh, BGB remains alert
Red Crescent to make to isolation units in Rohingya camps
Relatives of Bangabandhu's killer Mazed meet him in jail
Most Read News
General holiday extended till Apr 25
6 deaths, 94 new cases recorded in 24 hrs
2000 families get relief materials in Kawkhali
UK PM Johnson leaves intensive care
RMG factory owner dies from coronavirus
Sexagenarian man dies with coughing fever in Feni
Woman infected with coronavirus in Mymensingh
Lockdowns 'shouldn't be lifted' until vaccine is available
150 sick Rohingya try to enter Bangladesh, BGB remains alert
Smokers, vapers may be at greater risk
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft