Two held for spreading ‘rumour’





KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a person from the district on Tuesday night for spreading fake coronavirus news in facebook.

Arrested Md Ripon Mia alias Ripul Mia, 45, is the son of late Dulal of Dhaki Thakurpara Village in Mithamoin Upazila of the district.

Deputy Director (Acting) of RAB-14 (CPC-2) Chandan Debnath said RAB members raided Dhaki Bazaar area and arrested him.

A case under Digital Security Act was field with Mithamoin Police Station (PS).

KHULNA: Police arrested a youth from Bagmara Main Road area under Sadar Police Station of the city on Tuesday afternoon on charge of spreading rumour and false, fabricated, baseless story about Road, Transport and Bridge Minister Obaidul Quader in social media.

The arrested is identified as Ruhul Amin, 22, son of Nazrul Islam, residence of West Rajair under Shoronkhola Upazila in Bagerhat.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of KMP Moniruzzaman Mithu said, a detective branch (DB) team of KMP arrested him through mobile tracking.

Recently Ruhul Amin uploaded a fake video on YouTube channel (Tajtv) saying Obaidul Kader who is also general secretary of Awami League (AL) is infected with coronavirus (COVID-19).





















Two persons were detained for spreading 'rumour' in two districts- Kishoreganj and Khulna, on Tuesday.KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a person from the district on Tuesday night for spreading fake coronavirus news in facebook.Arrested Md Ripon Mia alias Ripul Mia, 45, is the son of late Dulal of Dhaki Thakurpara Village in Mithamoin Upazila of the district.Deputy Director (Acting) of RAB-14 (CPC-2) Chandan Debnath said RAB members raided Dhaki Bazaar area and arrested him.A case under Digital Security Act was field with Mithamoin Police Station (PS).KHULNA: Police arrested a youth from Bagmara Main Road area under Sadar Police Station of the city on Tuesday afternoon on charge of spreading rumour and false, fabricated, baseless story about Road, Transport and Bridge Minister Obaidul Quader in social media.The arrested is identified as Ruhul Amin, 22, son of Nazrul Islam, residence of West Rajair under Shoronkhola Upazila in Bagerhat.Additional Deputy Commissioner of KMP Moniruzzaman Mithu said, a detective branch (DB) team of KMP arrested him through mobile tracking.Recently Ruhul Amin uploaded a fake video on YouTube channel (Tajtv) saying Obaidul Kader who is also general secretary of Awami League (AL) is infected with coronavirus (COVID-19).