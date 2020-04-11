Five found dead in five dists





MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: Police recovered an unknown man's body from a drain at Banail Union in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

Locals said the man might have been mentally-retarded, and they had seen him roaming around with torn clothes on. On Thursday, they saw the body in the drain and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Mirzapur Police Station (PS) Md Mujibur Rahman said no injury mark was found on the body.

KURIGRAM: Police recovered a cowboy's body from the Brahmaputra River near Ghughumarir Char area in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Wednesday, three days after he went missing.

Deceased Aminul Islam, 40, was the son of Abdul Haque of the area.

Locals said the deceased was swimming back home along with his cattle. At one stage, he got stuck in a whirlpool in the river, and drowned there.

Being informed, police recovered the body, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ulipur PS Moazzem Hossen.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered a woman's hanging body from Terokhadia Biswagram area of the city on Monday morning.

Deceased Shamima alias Shammi, 32, was the wife of Kalu Mechanic of the area.

Local and family sources said Shammi was found hanging with ceiling fan in her bedroom on Monday morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body, and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Rajpara PS OC Shahadat Hossen Khan said police primarily suspected that she might have killed self over family feud.

An unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

NOAKHALI: Police recovered an unknown man's body from Chourasta area in Chowmuhani Municipality of the district on Sunday noon.

Quoting locals, Inspector (Investigation) of Begumganj PS Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury said the deceased was mentally retarded and used to roam about.

Police primarily suspected he might have died due to physical illness or lack of food, he also said.

Police are trying to reveal his identity, he added.

BOGURA: Police recovered a minor girl's body from Khandar Chartala intersection of the district town on Saturday night.

Deceased Luna, 7, was the daughter of Fazlur Rahman of the area, and a student of class one at a local primary school.

Sadar PS OC SM Bodiuzzaman said the girl went missing on Saturday evening. Family members searched for her but could not trace out. At night, locals saw the body in the said area and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body with injury marks on the neck and the forehead.

Additional Police Super Sonatan Chakrabortee said the body was handed over to family members after an autopsy.





















