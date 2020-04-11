Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 April, 2020, 12:52 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Five found dead in five dists

Published : Saturday, 11 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondents

Five persons were found dead in five districts- Tangail, Kurigram, Rajshahi, Noakhali and Bogura, in five days.
MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: Police recovered an unknown man's body from a drain at Banail Union in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
Locals said the man might have been mentally-retarded, and they had seen him roaming around with torn clothes on. On Thursday, they saw the body in the drain and informed police.
Later, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.
Sub-Inspector of Mirzapur Police Station (PS) Md Mujibur Rahman said no injury mark was found on the body.
KURIGRAM: Police recovered a cowboy's body from the Brahmaputra River near Ghughumarir Char area in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Wednesday, three days after he went missing.
Deceased Aminul Islam, 40, was the son of Abdul Haque of the area.
Locals said the deceased was swimming back home along with his cattle. At one stage, he got stuck in a whirlpool in the river, and drowned there.
Being informed, police recovered the body, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ulipur PS Moazzem Hossen.
RAJSHAHI: Police recovered a woman's hanging body from Terokhadia Biswagram area of the city on Monday morning.
Deceased Shamima alias Shammi, 32, was the wife of Kalu Mechanic of the area.
Local and family sources said Shammi was found hanging with ceiling fan in her bedroom on Monday morning.
Being informed, police recovered the body, and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Rajpara PS OC Shahadat Hossen Khan said police primarily suspected that she might have killed self over family feud.
An unnatural death case was filed in this connection.
NOAKHALI: Police recovered an unknown man's body from Chourasta area in Chowmuhani Municipality of the district on Sunday noon.
Quoting locals, Inspector (Investigation) of Begumganj PS Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury said the deceased was mentally retarded and used to roam about.
Police primarily suspected he might have died due to physical illness or lack of food, he also said.
Police are trying to reveal his identity, he added.
BOGURA: Police recovered a minor girl's body from Khandar Chartala intersection of the district town on Saturday night.
Deceased Luna, 7, was the daughter of Fazlur Rahman of the area, and a student of class one at a local primary school.
Sadar PS OC SM Bodiuzzaman said the girl went missing on Saturday evening. Family members searched for her but could not trace out. At night, locals saw the body in the said area and informed police.
Later, police recovered the body with injury marks on the neck and the forehead.
Additional Police Super Sonatan Chakrabortee said the body was handed over to family members after an autopsy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Blood samples of two corona-suspected persons collected at Char Fasson
Hanumans facing food crisis amid lockdown
19 detained in Rajshahi
30 fined in Khulna for violating govt order
Families of 96 surrendered pirates get Tk 1 lakh each
Doctors available but patients few at Mohadevpur hospital
Two held for spreading ‘rumour’
Five found dead in five dists


Latest News
Implementation of Covid-19 Stimulus Packages: Two challenges of Government
DMCH's burn unit to be used for corona patients: Principal
Global death toll passes 1,00,000, Bangladesh reports 27 deaths
Barriers here and there in the name of lockdown!
28th span of Padma Bridge to be installed Saturday
No corona patient in Thakurgaon, Haripur upazila on lockdown
Bangladesh's 14% people don't have any food at home: BRAC
150 sick Rohingya try to enter Bangladesh, BGB remains alert
Red Crescent to make to isolation units in Rohingya camps
Relatives of Bangabandhu's killer Mazed meet him in jail
Most Read News
General holiday extended till Apr 25
6 deaths, 94 new cases recorded in 24 hrs
2000 families get relief materials in Kawkhali
UK PM Johnson leaves intensive care
RMG factory owner dies from coronavirus
Sexagenarian man dies with coughing fever in Feni
Woman infected with coronavirus in Mymensingh
Lockdowns 'shouldn't be lifted' until vaccine is available
150 sick Rohingya try to enter Bangladesh, BGB remains alert
Smokers, vapers may be at greater risk
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft