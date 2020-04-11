

Deluge panic grips Koyra people

Locals said the deluge may happen due to the increasing flow of tide water from the Kapotakkha River crossing the WAPDA guide dam at Dashalia.

As the tide water started to rise in the river on Wednesday after 11am, Chairman of Maharajpur Union Abdullah Al Mamun Lavlu, along with locals, could somehow tackle the intrusion of salty water.

A visit to the spot found flashing water entering localities crossing a 500-foot road on the dam. Hearing the news people of different areas rushed together and tried to check the flooding by dumping earth.

The chairman said it was possible to check the flooding anyway in daytime, but it will be difficult to tackle the situation at night due to stronger upsurge caused by full-moon tide.

He said he informed the matter to the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) and local lawmaker.

Lawmaker Alhaz Akhteruzzaman Babu told journalists, after receiving the news he contacted with the BWDB and asked them to assign necessary manpower to monitor the situation.

Besides, he requested the locals not to be panicked.

Confirming it, BWDB's Amadi Section Officer Selim Mia said the matter has been informed to the higher authority. Quick steps will be taken in this connection.









































