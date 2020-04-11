Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 April, 2020, 12:52 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Deluge panic grips Koyra people

Published : Saturday, 11 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondent

Deluge panic grips Koyra people

Deluge panic grips Koyra people

KOYRA, KHULNA, Apr 10: Besides corona pandemic, another panic of deluge has gripped the people in Koyra Upazila of the district.
Locals said the deluge may happen due to the increasing flow of tide water from the Kapotakkha River crossing the WAPDA guide dam at Dashalia.
As the tide water started to rise in the river on Wednesday after 11am, Chairman of Maharajpur Union Abdullah Al Mamun Lavlu, along with locals, could somehow tackle the intrusion of salty water.   
A visit to the spot found flashing water entering localities crossing a 500-foot road on the dam. Hearing the news people of different areas rushed together and tried to check the flooding by dumping earth.
The chairman said it was possible to check the flooding anyway in daytime, but it will be difficult to tackle the situation at night due to stronger upsurge caused by full-moon tide.
He said he informed the matter to the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) and local lawmaker.
Lawmaker Alhaz Akhteruzzaman Babu told journalists, after receiving the news he contacted with the BWDB and asked them to assign necessary manpower to monitor the situation.
Besides, he requested the locals not to be panicked.
Confirming it, BWDB's Amadi Section Officer Selim Mia said the matter has been informed to the higher authority. Quick steps will be taken in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Blood samples of two corona-suspected persons collected at Char Fasson
Hanumans facing food crisis amid lockdown
19 detained in Rajshahi
30 fined in Khulna for violating govt order
Families of 96 surrendered pirates get Tk 1 lakh each
Doctors available but patients few at Mohadevpur hospital
Two held for spreading ‘rumour’
Five found dead in five dists


Latest News
Implementation of Covid-19 Stimulus Packages: Two challenges of Government
DMCH's burn unit to be used for corona patients: Principal
Global death toll passes 1,00,000, Bangladesh reports 27 deaths
Barriers here and there in the name of lockdown!
28th span of Padma Bridge to be installed Saturday
No corona patient in Thakurgaon, Haripur upazila on lockdown
Bangladesh's 14% people don't have any food at home: BRAC
150 sick Rohingya try to enter Bangladesh, BGB remains alert
Red Crescent to make to isolation units in Rohingya camps
Relatives of Bangabandhu's killer Mazed meet him in jail
Most Read News
General holiday extended till Apr 25
6 deaths, 94 new cases recorded in 24 hrs
2000 families get relief materials in Kawkhali
UK PM Johnson leaves intensive care
RMG factory owner dies from coronavirus
Sexagenarian man dies with coughing fever in Feni
Woman infected with coronavirus in Mymensingh
Lockdowns 'shouldn't be lifted' until vaccine is available
150 sick Rohingya try to enter Bangladesh, BGB remains alert
Smokers, vapers may be at greater risk
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft