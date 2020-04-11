Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 April, 2020, 12:52 AM
latest
Home Countryside

One killed in Pabna clash

Published : Saturday, 11 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Apr 10: One youth was killed and five others were injured in a clash between two groups of villagers over land dispute at Dulia Village under Ataikula Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.
Deceased Mazed Ali, 35, was the son of Shukur Ali of the village.
Officer-in-Charge of Ataikula Police Station Nasir-Ul-Alam said there has been a long-standing dispute between Mazed Ali and Hossen Ali of the village over land. Following this, supporters of the two feuding groups were locked into a clash in the evening, leaving six injured. Later, Mazed Ali died at Pabna General Hospital.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Blood samples of two corona-suspected persons collected at Char Fasson
Hanumans facing food crisis amid lockdown
19 detained in Rajshahi
30 fined in Khulna for violating govt order
Families of 96 surrendered pirates get Tk 1 lakh each
Doctors available but patients few at Mohadevpur hospital
Two held for spreading ‘rumour’
Five found dead in five dists


Latest News
Implementation of Covid-19 Stimulus Packages: Two challenges of Government
DMCH's burn unit to be used for corona patients: Principal
Global death toll passes 1,00,000, Bangladesh reports 27 deaths
Barriers here and there in the name of lockdown!
28th span of Padma Bridge to be installed Saturday
No corona patient in Thakurgaon, Haripur upazila on lockdown
Bangladesh's 14% people don't have any food at home: BRAC
150 sick Rohingya try to enter Bangladesh, BGB remains alert
Red Crescent to make to isolation units in Rohingya camps
Relatives of Bangabandhu's killer Mazed meet him in jail
Most Read News
General holiday extended till Apr 25
6 deaths, 94 new cases recorded in 24 hrs
2000 families get relief materials in Kawkhali
UK PM Johnson leaves intensive care
RMG factory owner dies from coronavirus
Sexagenarian man dies with coughing fever in Feni
Woman infected with coronavirus in Mymensingh
Lockdowns 'shouldn't be lifted' until vaccine is available
150 sick Rohingya try to enter Bangladesh, BGB remains alert
Smokers, vapers may be at greater risk
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft