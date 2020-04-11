One killed in Pabna clash

PABNA, Apr 10: One youth was killed and five others were injured in a clash between two groups of villagers over land dispute at Dulia Village under Ataikula Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

Deceased Mazed Ali, 35, was the son of Shukur Ali of the village.

Officer-in-Charge of Ataikula Police Station Nasir-Ul-Alam said there has been a long-standing dispute between Mazed Ali and Hossen Ali of the village over land. Following this, supporters of the two feuding groups were locked into a clash in the evening, leaving six injured. Later, Mazed Ali died at Pabna General Hospital.











