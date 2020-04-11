Video
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Saturday, 11 April, 2020
Home
Countryside
Demanding relief goods, over 50 people demonstrated in front of Narayanganj DC office
Published : Saturday, 11 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Count : 24
Demanding relief goods, over 50 people demonstrated in front of Narayanganj DC office
Demanding relief goods, over 50 people demonstrated in front of Narayanganj DC office on Friday. Later, they besieged Sadar Upazila office.
