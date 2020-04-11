BGB patrolling intensifies at Fulbari





According to the BGB and different sources, in compliance with the government order to contain spread of the deadly virus, the 24-hour surveillance by the BGB members has been continuing in the watched-out localities.

BGB has been remaining cautious round the clock so that none can enter the country from India through any illegal channel.

Besides the hour-to-hour vigilance, the BGB members are also instructing the people in the bordering villages to move cautiously and abide by the social-distancing directive.

In a 36-km long border distance covering the upazila's Gorakmondol, Balatari, Gojerkuti, Jagirtari, Shimulbari, Nandirkuti, Jummarparh, Chander Bazaar, Nakharjan, Biddabagis, Those Biddabagis, Gongarhat, Kashiabari, Anantapur and Uttar Anantapur areas, the beefed-up patrol-surveillance is in full order.

Due to the stringent surveillance along the border, the entry of all types of Indian goods including cattle to Bangladesh has been witnessing a total suspension.

Border dwellers said in a secret way a number of Indian citizens would trade off in border bazaars in Bangladesh territory.

Following a discussion with Indian Border Security Force, their entry to Bangladesh has been barred by BGB. Though few entered but they were sent back.

In addition, the stern-monitoring has been conducted by BGB in order to thwart any illegal intrusion-attempt by some people of Fulbari staying in different areas of India including Delhi, Haryana and Kerala.

Referring to the full-sweeping patrolling and surveillance-monitoring by BGB at the border, a dweller Majibur Rahman of Khalishakothal Village in Fulbari Upazila and Gozerkuti Union Member Ershadul Haque said the cattle smuggling has come to a halt. No citizen of Bangladesh or India can cross border now.









Saying that the BGB members are keeping vigil for 24 hours to offset the coronavirus, Captain of 15 BGB Battalion Lieutenant Colonel SM Tawhid-Ul-Alam said abiding by the government order, they are carrying out awareness activities among the border dwellers.

Awareness banners have been hanged in the camps, he pointed out adding that also the information of any sickness has been communicated through own channel.



