Minor crushed under earth at Char Fasson





Deceased Arif Hossen Jisan, 12, was the son of Md Hossen of Rosulpur Union in the upazila, and a fourth-grader of Purba Osmanganj Government Primary School.

Locals said the deceased had been running his studies staying at his maternal grandfather's house in the ward. On Sunday afternoon, he had been standing beside a hole. Suddenly, he fell into the hole, and soil crushed him.

On information, locals and fire fighters rescued the child and rushed him to Char Fasson Hospital where on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge Char Fasson Police Station Shamsul Arefin the body was handed over to family members with autopsy.





























