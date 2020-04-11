Eleven die with corona symptoms in nine dists





LAXMIPUR: Two persons died with fever in the district in two days.

A 25-year-old man died of fever and diarrhoea in Kamalnagar Upazila early Friday.

Deceased Ashraf Uddin, 25, was a resident of Saheberhat Union under the upazila.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Abu Taher said he was admitted at Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex with diarrhoea on April 6.

As his condition improved, the family members took him to home on Wednesday.

On Thursday night, he has again got a fever and diarrhoea and died at early hours.

The sample of the deceased was collected for coronavirus test, Abu Taher said.

Kamalnagar Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Muhammad Nurul Absar said five families of the area were put on lockdown.

Earlier, a madrasha teacher died after showing flu-like symptoms at Sadar Hospital of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased, 61, was an assistant teacher of Sufia Darul Aman Islamia Dakhil Madrasha and a resident of Charjangalia area of Kamalnagar Upazila.

Sadar Hospital Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Anwar Hossain said the man was a diabetic patient and had been suffering from fever, cold and respiratory problem for the last few days.

He went to Sadar Hospital with respiratory problem on Wednesday and died on Thursday, said Dr Anwar. Samples were taken from the body and was sent for coronavirus test, the RMO added.

Kamalnagar PS OC Mohammad Nurul Absar said houses of 12 families in the area were put under lockdown following the death of the teacher.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A garments worker died with coronavirus symptoms in Dumki Village in Baufal Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

Deceased Dulal Choukidar, 32, was the son of Sobhan Choukidar of Dakshin Dumki area under War No. 2 in Sreerampur Union of the upazila.

Local sources said Dulal returned here from Narayanganj with cold, fever and breathing problem on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Health Department collected his blood sample and sent it to IEDCR.

After his death on Thursday, IEDCR published his blood report containing coronavirus positive at around 5:30pm.

Local Union Parishad Member Biplob said he was working at a garment factory in Narayanganj. Being informed of his returning with coronavirus symptoms, the upazila administration and the Health Department sent him to home quarantine.

Assistant Commissioner (Land) Al-Imran and Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Mir Shahidul Hasan Shahin confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: An expatriate died of fever in Sonapur Union of SonaimuriUpazila in the district on Thursday.

Deceased Morshed Alam, 44, was the son of Tajul Islam of Pashchim Chandpur Village in the union. He returned from Italy a couple of months ago.

Following his death, the upazila administration has locked down his house.

Local sources said Morshed became ill 10 to 12 days ago. Following the deterioration of his health, he was admitted to Noakhali General Hospital on Wednesday where the on-duty doctors referred to take him to Dhaka. He died on the way to Dhaka on Thursday morning.

Sonaimuri Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Tina Pal confirmed the incident.

BARGUNA: Amtali Upazila Awami League (AL) President and former upazila chairman GM Delwar Hossain died after he fell sick with the symptoms of fever and shortness of breath.

He died at about 11am on Thursday at his house inLocha area under the upazila of the district.

The district administration has put his house on lockdown.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has issued a condolence message on his death.

It is learnt that Hossain fell sick with pneumonia symptoms, fever and shortness of breath on Tuesday. He was brought at Amtali Upazila Hospital on Wednesday. Doctors at the hospital referred him to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital for better treatment. He took treatment at that hospital. Suspecting a case of coronavirus infection, doctors at the hospital collected samples of blood from his body and sent to the IEDCR in Dhaka.

Later, his family brought him to his house. A pall of gloom descended on the upazila's political arena and common people at his death. Hundreds of leaders and activists thronged his house maintaining the social distance.

Receiving information, UNO Monira Parvin, Additional Superintend of Police (Amtali-Taltali Circle) Syed Rabiul Islam and Amtali PS OC Md Shah AlamHowlader went to his house. Later, the police urged the leaders and activists to stay there maintaining social distance.

GM Delwar Hossain's son Amtali Pourasava Panel Mayor GM Musa said his father had been suffering from pneumonia with the symptoms of fever and shortness of breath over the last several days.

Amtali UNO Monira Parvin said the house would remain under lockdown until the arrival of test report from Dhaka. Freedom fighter GM Delwar's body was scheduled to be buried at his family graveyard at 5pm with due state honour.

BRAHMANBARIA: A woman died with coronavirus symptoms in Akhaura Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The deceased, 50, was the resident of Ranikhar Village under Dharkhar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said she was suffering from cold fever since last couple of days.

Dharkhar Union Parishad Member Md Faruque Mia said the woman came in the village from Narayanganj 10 to 12 days back. She was suffering with coronavirus symptoms since last couple of days and died at around 3am.

Hearing the death news, panic has been spread all over the area.

Akhaura Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tahmina Akter Reina confirmed the incident adding that, her blood sample will be sent to IEDCR for test very soon.

KURIGRAM: Two persons died with coronavirus symptoms in the district on Wednesday.

Jobaidul Islam, deputy assistant engineer of the Department of Engineering Education in the district died with coronavirus symptoms on Wednesday.

Local sources said as he was suffering from cold, fever and breathing problems, he was admitted to Rangpur Medical College on Tuesday. Following the deterioration of his health, the doctors there referred to take him to Dhaka. He died on the way to Dhaka on Wednesday.

Jobaidul Islam, 30, from Rajshahi, lived in a rented house in Textile area of the town with his wife and children.

As the report of sending his blood sample was not found yet, it was not sure whether he was infected by coronavirus or not.

Assistant Engineer of Kurigram Department of Engineering Education Mehedi Iqbal confirmed the incident adding that, the body was handed over to the deceased's family.

On the other hand, a woman died with coronavirus symptoms in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Harimati, 59, was the wife of late Birendranath Roy of Maddha Kutichandrakhana Village in the upazila.

Local sources said as she was suffering from cold, fever and breathing problem, she was rushed to a private clinic in Lalmonirhat at noon. The on-duty doctor referred to take her in somewhere else for better treatment.

Later, she died at her own residence at around 11pm.

Upazila Health and family Planning Officer Dr Shamsunnahar said she was suffering from Asthma. However, the blood sample of her could not be collected as she was cremated very fast.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Masuma Arefin confirmed the incident adding that, the family members of the deceased were sent to home quarantine.

RANGPUR: A 30-year-old young woman died of COVID-19 at a hospital in KauniaUpazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Cleaner by profession, the woman had been suffering from fever, cold and cough for some days. The family members took her to Haragachha 31-Bed Hospital on Tuesday night as she felt throat-ache and her diarhoea started, the hospital's chief health officer Dr Md Shamsuzzaman confirmed.

He said the woman's sample was collected and it has been sent to PCR lab of Rangpur Medical College.

After getting health report, it will be confirmed whether she develops coronavirus or not.

TANGAIL: A man with coronavirus symptoms died in the district on Wednesday evening.

However, local administration has lockdown the house of the deceased and some nearby houses following the death.

Deceased Shah Alam, 45, son of Samad Mia of Biswas Betka Amin Bazar in the district town. He had been suffering from cold, cough and fever for last few days, locals said.

He was first taken to Tangail General Hospital on Wednesday evening and then referred to Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka.

RAJSHAHI: An elderly man, who returned from a Tabligh congregation, died in quarantine in Uttar Milikbhagha Village of Bagha Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Abul Kalam Azad, 65, of the village.

The deceased's family sources said Azad returned home after attending Tabligh congregation in Kushtia on April 5. Before going to Kushtia, he also went to India and joined a Tabligh congregation there.

He went on self-isolation at a local madrasa where he died around 6am.

Deputy Director of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital Dr Saiful Ferdous said blood sample was taken from the body to ascertain whether he was infected with coronavirus, or not.

















