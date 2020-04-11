Man kills wife in Bogura

BOGURA, Apr 10: A man allegedly beat his wife to death over family feud at Salda Paschim Para Village under Kichak Union in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Bul Jan Bibi, 55, was the second wife of Mokhlesur Rahman of the village. He went into hiding after the incident.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibganj Police Station Mizanur Rahman said the man was locked into an altercation with his wife over family matters on Thursday morning. At one stage, he beat her, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

















