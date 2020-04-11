Tk 10 per kg rice sale on in Bhola defying social distancing





BHOLA, Apr 10: Defying the mandatory social distancing, the open market sale (OMS) of rice at Tk 10 per kg is going on in the district.Despite repeated cautions in this connection by the local administration, the people are not complying with the order of the social distancing. Through making queue, they are rather flouting the instructed rules.A recent field visit to different areas, including Kalikhola, Kalinath Rayer Bazaar, and Mahajanpatti found huge crowding in front of OMS points.Each of the people was buying five kg rice. Most of them were seen without masks. The government supervising was not found. Bhola Sadar Upazila Food Officer Md Taiyabur Rahman said the rice has been selling at Tk 10 per kg for three days- Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday- in a week. Six metric tons of rice will be sold at ten points of Bhola Municipality.He also said a tag officer of the food control department and one on behalf of the municipality councillors are supposed to monitor the OMS activities.Police Super Sarker Mohammed Kaiser said two police members have been assigned to monitor the OMS activities in each of the centres. Their number will be increased if needed.