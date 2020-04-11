

Mongla Port gets new chairman

He replaced previous chairman Rear Admiral Sheikh Abul Kalam Azad, said a press release issued by Deputy Secretary of Mongla Port Authority (MPA) Md Makruzzaman.

Earlier, M Shahjahan worked as deputy director general of Bangladesh Cost Guard and director of various departments at Bangladesh Navy headquarters, as well as captain of different ships, said the release.

He joined Bangladesh Navy in July 24, 1984 and was commissioned in executive branch on July 24, 1987.

Rear Admiral Shahjahan received numerous commendations for his outstanding performance and professional excellence in the Navy.





























