

Three villages flooded in Satkhira

About 100 feet of the muddy riverbanks disappeared in the area near 7/1 polder in Kurikahunia Village under Pratapnagar Union in the upazila.

About 1,000-bigha fish enclosures and croplands were flooded in Kurikahunia, Sreepur and Bristinandan villages. About 50 families have been marooned.

Locals said the dam was already in danger. Due to the high tide, the dam disappeared into the river.

They also said already thousands of people, under the leadership of the local UP chairman, are voluntarily trying to reform the embankment.

If the dam is not renovated soon, new areas will be flooded following the next tide, they added.

Pratapnagar Union Parishad Chairman Zakir Hossen said due to the negligence of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), this dam had broken down several times. Despite repeated requests, the BWDB has not taken any initiative to reform the dam.

Arifuzzaman, an official of BWDB, visited the area where the erosion occurred, and said he had arranged some sand bags immediately for dumping on the eroded point.

He also said he would inform the higher authorities about the matter and take immediate measures for the renovation of the dam.





















