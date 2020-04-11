Video
Saturday, 11 April, 2020, 12:51 AM
Rumour about COVID-19

Published : Saturday, 11 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir

The magnitude of the human catastrophe is increasing in coronary virus transmission worldwide. There is no antidote to stop the death march. The overall situation in Bangladesh is not good. Various rumours are raising the level of normal panic and anxiety.

Rumours have been mounting since the start of the Corona virus infection in the country. Medicine spreading by helicopter, excessive infection of coronas by playing farm chickens and various fishes, getting Coronary drugs from the newborn baby all these rumours have been circulating in the society. Also, false and fabricated news is being spread about the number of coronary patients and dead people using various IDs, groups and namespace online news portals.





The effect of these rumours with the combination of false information and images is to increase fear and anxiety among ordinary people and also reduce the positivity of the various timely decisions and steps of the government. Therefore, to stop spreading the rumours in the country in present crucial situation, strong position of conscious people and proper authority is desired.

Abu Faruk
Bandarban



