Ignorance is a boon for the Pakistanis!



Nazarul Islam

Pakistan's 70-year-old president Arif Alvi was brave, yet complacent enough to visit the epicenter China, at a time when every one had avoided the country. He even shook hands, a gesture that is akin to an invitation to death in these times. Why? Thus indeed is a good question, with several responses. Perhaps, to demonstrate Pakistan's solidarity with her trustworthy and tested ally. He was the first head of state to visit Beijing, after the coronavirus outbreak.

While claiming to have learned directly from the horse's mouth-the Chinese way of handling the crisis, there exists no obvious on-ground action in Pakistan, either/or in place, to support this.

Remember, as a last-grid action, China had to lock down several cities, very tightly -including Wuhan - the epicentre of the outbreak - in Hubei province, and had banned all forms of travel, to contain the spread of the corona virus. Unfortunately in Pakistan, even after a significant surge in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, authorities had relied on the best mercy of the Creator. Evidently, there is no government order to confirm that lock down was enforced in the affected areas. As the situation exists, people in Pakistan still enjoy their rights to travel without restrictions, in the country.

In fact, the Imran Khan has been in agreement with his team of experts, whose members are inclined to believe that following the Pir saheb's advice, by allowing international flights only to three main cities of Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore, will offer some kind of a divine filter, and a foolproof way to stop the virus spread. Pakistanis have long since been aware that the screening process for passengers at all entry or exist points is faulty, and has lacked the basic facility to quarantine, for those affected by the deadly virus.

According to statistics available, Out of the random sampling of 5,000 coronavirus cases, nationwide, 894 had tested positive with 234 officially reported deaths. There is no independent agency to confirm these numbers. Obviously, this sudden surge had been due to the negligence of Imran Khan's present government, which had lacked in their efforts to properly test and quarantine the thousands of pilgrims who had arrived from Iran, via the border town of Taftan, located in the barren mountain lands of Baluchistan. The sick pilgrims were found packed together, in unhygienic tents without medical facilities or access to clean bathrooms.

Not surprisingly, this particular spot converted itself into a nursery for the coronavirus to flourish in the region. Officials of the Sindh principal government had shared how most of the newer cases were of travellers coming from the so-called quarantined zone in Taftan. This is a fundamental reason why a lack of seriousness and the absence of any sound policy, is likely to bears deadly results. One has to take into account the unfortunate demise of the brother in law of the Chief Minister of Sind, Murad Ali Shah who lost his battle against the virus yesterday. The deceased had just returned from his pilgrimage in the sacred land of Iraq.

However, it looks like there had been nothing amiss, for the Prime Minister Imran Khan. In his address to the nation on the issue of coronavirus, he paid rich tributes to the Balochistan government and the Pakistan Army for their rescue work at Taftan. If the plan had been to win the fight against coronavirus with delusion, then, don't you think that the 1971 war against India we claimed to have won, might have already won the COVID-19 war, already. Global leaders are advising people that COVID-19 pandemic is a serious problem and they must remain extra cautious - that there is a genuine cause for worry.

Even at his home, the Chief Executive of Pakistan's Sindh Province, Syed Murad Ali Shah had been sharing numbers and advising his people that they need not to worry, if they remained indoors as much as possible. However, PM Imran Khan can say this with extreme callousness: 'Aap ne ghabrana nahi hai (don't panic)'. He has claimed that 3 per cent of people tested positive, who are old and already have multiple health issues, are mostly at risk - the remaining 97 per cent people recover, the PM had argued. So the citizens who were above 65 years or those younger - but with various health conditions - do not have a reason to worry, right?

One fails to understand why the government hasn't sought proactive help of the military yet, particularly when the National Institute of Health is headed by a Major General. Countries like India, Canada and United States have all used their military bases for quarantine facilities; both the UK and the US are relying on their armies to set up field hospitals. But the Pakistan government has no clear policy for its army, in this crucial time if need. Downplaying the severity of coronavirus seems to be the only strategy here.

Islamic countries like Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Iran have banned group prayers in mosques. But in Pakistan, the Friday Jumma prayer will likely continue. Imran Khan has firmly believed the energies of fanatic right wing clergy could be diluted and diverted, towards something other than the federal government of Pakistan. Despite the warning-that Pakistan could be following in Italy's footsteps, if public gatherings aren't avoided, there is no push from the government to ban these large congregations. Instead, Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar is meeting Ulemas in a bid to assure them, that mosques won't be closed. Shia clerics have vowed to continue their religious gatherings and shrine pilgrimages, because according to them- such congregations heal people and not infect them.

Barelvi cleric Muhammad Ashraf Asif Jalali is very confident of holding an All Pakistan Sunni conference in Lahore on March 21: 'No one can get sick except as per the will of God. If anyone gets infected with coronavirus due to our conference, then the Pakistan government can hang me.' That's coronavirus 101 for us all. Defence Minister Pervez Khattak confidently declared that coronavirus is under control in Pakistan, because the government had banned all public gatherings and political rallies. He confirmed this while addressing one such 'banned' public rally in Nowshera. Now we know how 'under control' coronavirus et all, is allowed to prevail in Pakistan.

There is one PTI minister, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, who is advising Pakistanis that coronavirus is 'god's punishment' as though, disabled children are the punishment for the misdeed of their parents. The same minister has also promised to beat coronavirus like we beat terrorism in Pakistan. Now how many decades that would take, he didn't mention. The World Health Organization (WHO) advisory is to test, test and test. PM Imran Khan's advisory is: don't run to the hospital for tests, just sit at home and wash your hands. Yes, prevention is important, and the biggest weapon against coronavirus we have, but it simply cannot substitute for testing.

Two months late for the awareness campaign too, as many are inclined to imagine. World leaders are looking at ways to treat, cure or take precaution against coronavirus but it is only Imran Khan who wants Pakistan's debt written off. All in the garb of coronavirus. He is telling the world that Pakistan won't have money if the situation goes out of hand and yet he is funding ventures at home for his own self-promotion.

How does that work in a health emergency? It wants to beg the world but when asked to be part of SAARC on COVID-19, it goes in the 'Kashmir Banega Pakistan' mode. That too on the shoulders of health advisor Zafar Mirza, whose is accused of smuggling 20 million face masks.

When it comes to desi remedies for curing coronavirus, Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan has been kind to share forwarded-as-received corona cure: Gargle with salt and vinegar. His photoshopped image of leading a meeting on coronavirus is reason enough to take his status seriously. And on social distancing, Fawad Chaudhry has the last word :'Humans are not programmed for Quarantine and our dependence on each other is a precondition of Society and life, isolation is only a very short term measure, salvation of human race depends on Science and Scientists how quickly they can respond to challenge of the corona virus pandemic.

We wonder what we would do if Chaudhry hadn't given us this earth-shattering information! Good luck to Pakistan in their efforts to contain the deadly pandemic!

The writer is former educator, based in Chicago

















