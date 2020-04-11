

Syed Badiuzzaman

The two national news agencies of Bangladesh were not very far from each other. So, we often visited each other's work place for professional discussions, socialization as well as gossips - and of course over our most favourite drink of those days, hot tea. Both Raushan and I also went to the same assignments for our respective news organizations on many occasions.

Beyond assignments and our offices of two news organizations, BSS and ENA, we had a third common place where both Raushan and I frequented not just once a day but multiple times every day. And that common place was none other than the Jatiya Press Club of Bangladesh we still lovingly call our "second home." Here we mostly had fun and more gossips.

Raushan visited many countries - especially Britain and France -- with professional fellowships and on his return he used to share his memorable experiences with us. Soon after returning from Paris, once he told us that France had more than 100 varieties of cheese. He said the French loved cheese and we all just listened to Raushan's story with great amazement at the press club.

He also said the French people were very friendly. Narrating his experience of one night's dinner at a Paris restaurant, he said: We just ordered our food and noticing us wait for it an elderly couple sitting at the next table invited us to taste theirs. So we smartly tasted their food and when our food came we also invited them to taste ours. And they too reciprocated without any hesitation."

In 1984, I went to Britain representing Bangladesh with a Commonwealth Press Union (CPU) fellowship and found that my friend Raushan was already known to a veteran British journalist. During a lunch in central London one day which was attended by all CPU fellows, Commonwealth officials and editors of some London newspapers and news agencies, I was suddenly asked about my friend Raushan.

Remembering Raushan Zaman, a fine friend and also a fine journalist

After that incident in London, my respect for Raushan further increased obviously for his professional efficiency. And on my return to Bangladesh, it was then my turn to tell Raushan my memorable experiences during my three-month stay in England, Scotland and Wales. Raushan was not only a good story teller; he was also a good story listener. I found him extremely interested in knowing about my experience with British people and their culture.

Then in 1988, I went to America with another journalism fellowship with longer duration but by that time Raushan had already left BSS and moved to a new private sector news agency with an executive position. At the end of my U.S. fellowship, I enrolled at an American university for a master's degree in journalism and after obtaining that degree I stayed back in America for several years. During this time we were still in contact with each other.

I returned to Bangladesh after 14 long years in 2002 to find myself in a different country. Dhaka changed in a big way with significant improvement in the city's skyline. Building after building filled many empty spots of Dhaka. The streets were much wider and cleaner and they too were filled with many more motor vehicles. After such a long time, I noticed changes in everything and everybody. But I didn't find any such change in Raushan.

He was still my good old friend. He was a little restless, a little edgy at times but he was still the same nice man with a nice smile always on his face. As usually he was knowledgeable about the world but at the same time he was quite curious to know more about it. He was smart, intelligent and very much eager to enjoy life. Sometimes, I found him to be a little bit fast talker but he also gave others chance to talk and kept himself as a silent listener.

After that I came to Bangladesh a number of times and most of the times Raushan took responsibility not only for my stay but the stay for my entire family at Uttara Club. He was a longtime member of the club and he nicely arranged everything for us. All I needed to do was just to make a phone call to my friend Raushan giving him the information of our arrival date in Dhaka and the rest would be taken care of by Raushan who would also come to airport by 6 in the morning to receive us.

To escape from the monotony of living 24 years in the US and Canada, we came to Bangladesh back in 2012 with the purpose of staying several years. Accordingly, I notified my best friend Raushan and told him everything about our planning. He was extremely excited to hear that and advised me to leave everything over to him. He said: "I will make arrangement for your stay at Uttara Club first for about a month and in the meantime I will help you move to a nice apartment in Uttara."

So, the day we arrived in Dhaka in 2012 for a much longer continuous stay, my friend Raushan was as usually present at the airport so early in the morning for us. And since we came with lots of luggage this time, he came to the airport not only with his own personal vehicle but also brought another one with driver borrowing from a journalist who was our common friend. Raushan was involved in every step of our resettlement process in Dhaka from opening our bank account to purchasing draperies for our rented Uttara apartment.

On his way to work at New Age newspaper office, Raushan sometimes picked me up from Uttara Club. First he got off his vehicle at his office for several hours of work and then asked me to take his vehicle and driver with me to the Jatiya Press Club which was my regular destination and keep the vehicle until he finished his work at around 9 pm. Meanwhile, after spending several hours at the press club socializing and having gossips with my journalist friends, I used to go to Raushan's New Age office to pick him up and then head back home together to Uttara.

When Raushan was admitted to Uttara's Crescent Hospital about two months ago, I was in Toronto. I came to know about his illness and hospitalization via social media and immediately called him on his cell phone but there wasn't any response. So, I realized Raushan must be seriously ill and probably that's why his phone had been kept away from him. Then I found bad news about him again on social media: "Both of his lungs are irreversibly damaged and only 15 to 20 percent of one of his lungs is functional."

Meanwhile, I came to Bangladesh and my first thing was to visit my ailing friend. So, I went to Crescent Hospital but found that Raushan was released from the hospital just a day before. Then I went straight to his Uttara residence. He was lying on his bed, still wearing oxygen mask but speaking normally. I enquired about his illness. He told me he was having breathing problem. I spent some time with him and then we said goodbye to each other. But I promised him that I would come to see him again but sadly that did not happen due to coronavirus.

My friend Raushan Zaman was undoubtedly one of the brilliant journalists of Bangladesh. He was widely known within the journalist community in the country. He also made his mark as an efficient journalist abroad. But, it's ashame that Bangladesh media - both print and broadcast - barely covered his death. This is primarily because the new generation journalists of our country belonging to both branches - let alone online - are extremely ill-informed about their own predecessors.

Passing away of Raushan Zaman created a void in the field of journalism in Bangladesh. At his death, our country lost a highly professional, extremely knowledgeable and totally dedicated journalist and I lost a great friend who was not only a talented journalist but also a truly nice person.

The writer is a Toronto-based Bangladeshi journalist who also writes for Toronto Sun and Canada's Post Media Network as an opinion columnist







































