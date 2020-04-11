Coronavirus: PPE usages and reality



Md Shafiqul Islam

Generally public have no previous idea about PPE, except physicians. At present, we have come to know about it on the context of COVID-19 pandemic. PPE includes helmets, ear plugs, safety suits, safety belts, masks, aprons, gowns, gloves, goggles, etc. It is important for doctors, assistants, nurses, or cleaners to wear these PPI gowns or clothing to protect themselves from infectious diseases.

But many people in our society have been criticized for using PPE, because they don't need it. They are seen using PPE while working in their offices. On the other hand, intern doctors have kept on bargaining for getting their PPE. Elsewhere cooks, gatemen, security personnel and other such people have got PPE. For these reasons, the Prime Minister is obliged to say that if anyone other than the health workers is found wearing PPE-gown, he/she will be sent to serve corona infected patients.

There is a crisis of PPE in the whole world, but Bangladesh has no crisis of PPE at present according to the authorities. The authorities have no difficulty in managing PPE for different professionals. However, if PPE is not used properly, we may have to face the problem of PPE shortage seriously in future. The World Health Organization (WHO) has provided some strategies for the use of PPE such as reasonable and proper use of PPE, minimization of PPE requirements, maximum utilization of current supply of PPE, and coordination of domestic and international supply chains with all authorities. According to the WHO, there are some guidelines for using PPE:

Rapid Response Team (RPT): Member of Rapid Response Team will use mask if they come in contact with someone who is corona infected or suspected. All rapid response team members must be well trained in performing hand hygiene and how to put on and remove PPE to avoid self-contamination. Ambulance and Transportation: Doctors or health workers of Ambulances need medical masks, gloves, gowns, eye protection products etc. But the driver does not need any PPE. He will maintain distance of at least 1 meter. Ambulance cleaners must require medical masks, thick gloves, gowns, safety needles, eye protection equipment etc.

Management and Scanning Area: Those who do the scanning work at the first step, do not need PPE; only social distancing is enough for them. And those who perform 2nd step scanning, will wear medical masks and gowns. People who work as cleaners in this area need all kinds of PPE. Those who are involved in any other management task do not need any PPE if they do not come in contact with a corona infected patient.

Health workers: Medical masks, thick gloves, gowns, eye protection equipment etc. are essential for those who directly serve patients infected with Covid-19. Public Place: People do not need any PPE while staying in schools, colleges, shopping malls and trains. If someone is carries signs of corona, he must wear the mask and maintain a distance of 1 meter from others. Laboratory: The lab technician must require all types of personal protective equipment such as medical masks, thick disposable gloves, gowns, eye protection equipment etc.

Patient Room: All those who will perform duty in this room should be well equipped with medical masks, thick gloves, gowns, eye protection equipment. If journalists come to visit healthcare centres, hospitals and morgues, they are also required to wear disposable shoes, masks, secured gloves and body suits. However, the health risks of print media photographers and TV journalists of electronic media are also high. So they always need health protection clothing.

Desk service providers, immigration counters, customs and airport security personnel, temperature scanning personnel and Law enforcement agency should use the Triple Layer Masks or N 95 Masks, Gloves etc. Patient registrars, doctors and nurses who will conduct only interviews and those washing lavatory items for patients of COVID -19, must wear N95 Masks and Gloves.

Doctors, nurses and other service personnel who will come in contact with corona infected patients, all the ICU officers, staff packaging the dead bodies and the people involved in burying dead bodies, must be equipped with complete PPE. Administrative officers, volunteer workers, bankers, shop keepers and salesman, newspaper hawkers and security engineers should use masks, gloves etc. Monitoring and controlling is essential for the PPE usage; otherwise it will not be used properly.

If anyone suffers from sneezing and coughing, he/she must use masks and maintain physical distancing from others. There was no such pandemic in Bangladesh before, so there is no knowledge among the common people about PPE except the doctors. For that reason, people have misconceptions about PPE. The use of PPE in unnecessary condition is a kind of foolishness. Unnecessary use of PPE wastes money and resources. Absurd use of PPE is a kind of wrong thing which is obviously unethical. If you do not know the rules of PPE usage, it can result in a lot of damage. There may also be a threat of being infected by coronavirus. So people should follow specific rules to discard PPE after use.

According to the World Health Organization, right now doctors, nurses and other health workers are at the highest risk of getting infected with the coronavirus. Again, the law enforcement agency, officers and employees employed in the fire service and those working in the supply of electricity, water and gas; also need to visit the health care centres and isolation units. So, the issue of PPE management should be taken seriously. In addition to using the appropriate PPE, frequent hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene should always be performed.

The writer is PhD fellow, Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, Wuhan, China and Assistant Professor, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University































There is a variety of opinion in our society in the context of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE). Many people feel that PPE means wearing a gown or covering their entire body. Some people think the supply of PPE is not enough in Bangladesh. But that does not seem to be true. Since the authorities say there is no shortage of PPE. There is speculation about who are entitled to get PPE and who are not. So, there should be specific guidelines for PPE use. Not only gowns are called PPE. PPE generally protects people from the risk of disease or infection.Generally public have no previous idea about PPE, except physicians. At present, we have come to know about it on the context of COVID-19 pandemic. PPE includes helmets, ear plugs, safety suits, safety belts, masks, aprons, gowns, gloves, goggles, etc. It is important for doctors, assistants, nurses, or cleaners to wear these PPI gowns or clothing to protect themselves from infectious diseases.But many people in our society have been criticized for using PPE, because they don't need it. They are seen using PPE while working in their offices. On the other hand, intern doctors have kept on bargaining for getting their PPE. Elsewhere cooks, gatemen, security personnel and other such people have got PPE. For these reasons, the Prime Minister is obliged to say that if anyone other than the health workers is found wearing PPE-gown, he/she will be sent to serve corona infected patients.There is a crisis of PPE in the whole world, but Bangladesh has no crisis of PPE at present according to the authorities. The authorities have no difficulty in managing PPE for different professionals. However, if PPE is not used properly, we may have to face the problem of PPE shortage seriously in future. The World Health Organization (WHO) has provided some strategies for the use of PPE such as reasonable and proper use of PPE, minimization of PPE requirements, maximum utilization of current supply of PPE, and coordination of domestic and international supply chains with all authorities. According to the WHO, there are some guidelines for using PPE:Rapid Response Team (RPT): Member of Rapid Response Team will use mask if they come in contact with someone who is corona infected or suspected. All rapid response team members must be well trained in performing hand hygiene and how to put on and remove PPE to avoid self-contamination. Ambulance and Transportation: Doctors or health workers of Ambulances need medical masks, gloves, gowns, eye protection products etc. But the driver does not need any PPE. He will maintain distance of at least 1 meter. Ambulance cleaners must require medical masks, thick gloves, gowns, safety needles, eye protection equipment etc.Management and Scanning Area: Those who do the scanning work at the first step, do not need PPE; only social distancing is enough for them. And those who perform 2nd step scanning, will wear medical masks and gowns. People who work as cleaners in this area need all kinds of PPE. Those who are involved in any other management task do not need any PPE if they do not come in contact with a corona infected patient.Health workers: Medical masks, thick gloves, gowns, eye protection equipment etc. are essential for those who directly serve patients infected with Covid-19. Public Place: People do not need any PPE while staying in schools, colleges, shopping malls and trains. If someone is carries signs of corona, he must wear the mask and maintain a distance of 1 meter from others. Laboratory: The lab technician must require all types of personal protective equipment such as medical masks, thick disposable gloves, gowns, eye protection equipment etc.Patient Room: All those who will perform duty in this room should be well equipped with medical masks, thick gloves, gowns, eye protection equipment. If journalists come to visit healthcare centres, hospitals and morgues, they are also required to wear disposable shoes, masks, secured gloves and body suits. However, the health risks of print media photographers and TV journalists of electronic media are also high. So they always need health protection clothing.Desk service providers, immigration counters, customs and airport security personnel, temperature scanning personnel and Law enforcement agency should use the Triple Layer Masks or N 95 Masks, Gloves etc. Patient registrars, doctors and nurses who will conduct only interviews and those washing lavatory items for patients of COVID -19, must wear N95 Masks and Gloves.Doctors, nurses and other service personnel who will come in contact with corona infected patients, all the ICU officers, staff packaging the dead bodies and the people involved in burying dead bodies, must be equipped with complete PPE. Administrative officers, volunteer workers, bankers, shop keepers and salesman, newspaper hawkers and security engineers should use masks, gloves etc. Monitoring and controlling is essential for the PPE usage; otherwise it will not be used properly.If anyone suffers from sneezing and coughing, he/she must use masks and maintain physical distancing from others. There was no such pandemic in Bangladesh before, so there is no knowledge among the common people about PPE except the doctors. For that reason, people have misconceptions about PPE. The use of PPE in unnecessary condition is a kind of foolishness. Unnecessary use of PPE wastes money and resources. Absurd use of PPE is a kind of wrong thing which is obviously unethical. If you do not know the rules of PPE usage, it can result in a lot of damage. There may also be a threat of being infected by coronavirus. So people should follow specific rules to discard PPE after use.According to the World Health Organization, right now doctors, nurses and other health workers are at the highest risk of getting infected with the coronavirus. Again, the law enforcement agency, officers and employees employed in the fire service and those working in the supply of electricity, water and gas; also need to visit the health care centres and isolation units. So, the issue of PPE management should be taken seriously. In addition to using the appropriate PPE, frequent hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene should always be performed.The writer is PhD fellow, Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, Wuhan, China and Assistant Professor, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University