

Quarantined Life

Schools, colleges, restaurants, bars, clubs and offices have shut down everywhere to prevent social gatherings.

The world has come to a halt, as there is no vaccine available yet to combat this virus. The best advice given to us all besides laying an extra stress over our hygiene is distancing ourselves from others by living in quarantine for an uncertain period of time to not 'kill' but to only slow down the spread of this imperceptible 'monster'. Nonetheless, being in quarantine is easier said than done! Let us take a deep look at the psychological and physical effect this can have on us human beings:

As you cannot go outside, your primary source of entertainment to pass time is going to be electronic devices like -smartphones and laptops. Laying on the couch and binge watching Netflix all day like a typical 'couch potato' sounds fun and relaxing which is totally normal once in a while. But soon this becomes a mundane task. The beats of yourfavorite music that lure you to set fire on the dance floor also becomes less exciting. No matter how hard you try to find a new song on the Internet or by asking names of famous music artists from yourfriends, they just don't stimulate your brainanymore. Not to mention,many young adults and teenagers, in the quest of finding a stimulus and to kill time during times of exclusion,indulge in smoking and drinking to feel 'high' in the moment.But the real problems arise when the brain becomes tolerant to the drug and needs more of it to create the same effect.This results in drug abuse and other social costs. Amid of all of this upheaval of COVID-19, one sure-fire way of making the most of time is to pick up a new hobby; it can be playing the guitar, learning a new language or anything that we are passionate about to keep ourselves occupied.

According to the scientists, the outbreak of the Coronavirus has led to a decline in the pollution levels throughout the sphere but sadly you cannot leave your house. Your body is getting exposed to little or no sunlight at all which ensues in lower levels of Vitamin D synthesis that is critical for a better circadian rhythm (our body's internal clock). Thus,your sleep schedule gets messed up. Having a circadian rhythm on point is indispensable as it directly correlates to how strong your immune system is to fight the virus.It is highly recommendable to expose yourself to the morning sunlight; ideally between 10am to 2pm or at least supplement your diet with a multivitamin capsule. Moreover, relying on screens for entertainment for prolonged duration cause chronic headaches, eye strains, lower back issues and so on. That is when exercise comes into play.

Even though we are in the 21st century, your body is built to chase animals over long distances, climb mountains, throw spears for fruits and veggies but your mind is now only concerned with your Gmail account and Instagram. Doing physical exertions will strengthen your body's defense mechanism. So start doing some bodyweight exercises at the comfort of your home and your future-self will thank you. Nevertheless, you just cannot outwork a bad diet! We are all guilty of snacking on an extra bag of Doritos while watching Netflix. Hence, it is high time to swap all the candies, cakes and sugary drinks stored in your refrigerator with fresh wholefood and start eating clean.









We humans are social creatures. Since our childhood, it has been instilled into our heads by our parents and society the importance of socialization and learning to live and let live with others. Changing this behaviour overnight can be challenging. Not being able to connect with friends and family members has been linked to depression and restlessness. Some of it can be fought off;thanks to Face-time calls. Moreover, it can be also a time to rebuild and reconnect lost relationships with our family and old friends.Many social media influencers claim this to be the 'right time' to grow and outwork all your competitors. However, it is hard to not lose your focus and motivation during these times. This can be effortlessly ward off by performing daily meditation to cope with anxiety and enhance awareness.

No one, except for God, knows when this thing will come to an end. However, when it does, it is for sure that we will never take normality and the oxygen that we breathe in for granted again.



