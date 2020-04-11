



Come as the boon to the denizens of this

Planet; you rejuvenate the dead cells

Of nature- rocks, sands, waters and half-dead

Trees be animated and spry getting

Yours lively and sweet touch. New leaves sprout and

Embellish the trees as the newly wedded

Bride. Flowers blossom and emit fragrance

To the earthly beings and fairies who,

By turns, be exalted to perform their

Divine sports; your pacing on the earth makes

All the beings and animals jocund.

Juvenile striplings be more delighted

And eagerly look for the spruce wenches;

Having seen the juvenile's search for love,

Fairies in heaven giggle, sportive nymphs in

The lake hug their fellow male partners and

Go for unending sports of love and fondling.

Spring, you come and stay for thousand years on

This planet and rejuvenate us with

Thousand years to live on this beautiful

Earth. We will never say goodbye to you,

We will make you the inmate of this earth

For ever; stay here in delighted heart.

Your gentle breeze will soothe the writhing hearts and

Bestow upon us the eternal joy.

Stay, stay and stay for all futurity.









Spring





