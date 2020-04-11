Video
Saturday, 11 April, 2020, 12:51 AM
Spring

Published : Saturday, 11 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Zazabar Osman

Spring, you are the blessing of the Monad,
Come as the boon to the denizens of this
Planet; you rejuvenate the dead cells
Of nature- rocks, sands, waters and half-dead
Trees be animated and spry getting
Yours lively and sweet touch. New leaves sprout and
Embellish the trees as the newly wedded
Bride. Flowers blossom and emit fragrance
To the earthly beings and fairies who,
By turns, be exalted to perform their
Divine sports; your pacing on the earth makes
All the beings and animals jocund.
Juvenile striplings be more delighted
And eagerly look for the spruce wenches;
Having seen the juvenile's search for love,
Fairies in heaven giggle, sportive nymphs in
The lake hug their fellow male partners and
Go for unending sports of love and fondling.  
Spring, you come and stay for thousand years on
This planet and rejuvenate us with
Thousand years to live on this beautiful
Earth. We will never say goodbye to you,
We will make you the inmate of this earth
For ever; stay here in delighted heart.
Your gentle breeze will soothe the writhing hearts and
Bestow upon us the eternal joy.
Stay, stay and stay for all futurity.




