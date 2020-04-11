



However, didn't come down, so could not finish

The endless journey.



The bend of the sable-line is turning me

In the wrong direction;

I have crossed gradually the Hijal, Tamal,

And the touchy call of the southern river.



It peeps today at the busy-ledger

A shadow-colour, very flirty and idiotic

While the weirdest surrounding is playing

The whistle of indecision!

In the meanwhile, sources dissolve in twilight

In great disguise.



All sales on the route are over now

The magical tune of the wind-driven leaves stops

The sky goes to sleep in fatigue,

But, there never stops the one-way running;

There never stops the talk of the bewitched-night.



The poet is an essayist, book reviewer & literary critic















