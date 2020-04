Roaming like a dead

In the world of death.

People are dying,

Every minute and second.

You were busy seeing deadly twilight?

Lonely soul was looking for a full moon!

Where were you my love?

What should I call you, escapist?

Or the queen of death!



Roaming like a dead beneath the sky,

Ohh sweet heart long tiring nights,

Hold my soul like yours beloved finger!

Ha ha, surely you placed my epitaph!



The poet is a journalist for The Daily Observer