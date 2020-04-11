

The Great Prophet Muhammad (sm)

After going home Abu Sufian announced it. The net day the Muslims troupes entered Mecca in a disciplined way. Prophet (sm) asked them not to attack anyone if hit by anyone. Prophet (sm) had been after all the soldiers in the line getting on a general camel. Osama Bin Zayed, son of Zayed who was a foster son of Muhammad (sm) was beside him. Prophet (sm) kept his head bent. It seemed he kept his head bent in gratitude to the Almighty. Seeing this scene, the Qouresh people became dumfounded. Entering the Qaba House, when he had uttered 'Taqbir', the whole area trembled at the repetitive utterance of Allahu Aqbar. Standing before the idols Muhammad sm said, "Truth has come today. Falsity has been lost. Falsity is bound to be destroyed.''

After winning Mecca, Rasul (sm) announced mass forgiveness. The Qouresh came to realize that prophet sm was not a man of vindictiveness. He is a philanthropist who always wishes good for humanity. He does not want show his pride by destroying the existence of the Qouresh. He does not want to be an autocrat like Hieraclius or Khosru Parvez. The inhabitants of Mecca accepted Islam in lines.

As the Qouresh accepted Islam, there created a competition among the inhabitants of Mecca regarding accepting Islam. Sitting at the yard of Qaba House at first, and later in Masjidunnobi in Madina, Mumammad (sm) continued receiving the appeal of the worshippers of idolatry and Beduiyen. He also kept teaching the rules and dictates of Islam to them. Salat( Saying prayer five times a day), Roza ( fasting for the satisfaction of Allah), Zakat(donating a portion of per capita income and properties to the poor), Hazz and rules of Zehad became mandatory resolutions and instructions for the Muslims. Islam had been budding not only as a religion but also as a code of life and was waiting to be spread across the world.

The bitterest enemy of Muslims called Howajiin who had been tottering for long was planning to attack Madina. Knowing this Muhammad (sm) was preparing for another raid. This time with the Muzahids, the newly registered Muslims also joined in the raid. On the other hand Sakif tribe of Taif joined hands with the Howajiins.

This is for the first time the soldiers of Allah went on for raid from Mecca. After taking rest for one night at Honayen, when the Muslim soldiers were crossing the nearby mountains the enemies attacked them all of a sudden. At the sudden attack the Muslim forces became scattered and dumbfound. At the distress of the Muslim forces all of a sudden Muhammad (sm) spoke out, 'Where are you fleeing? I am here. Fight back the enemy.

The wave of war got changed radically after the loud instruction of the prophet. Soon the Muslim forces getting back their confidence attacked the eemies and made it a success. Being divided and lost the enemies started fleeing from the spot leaving their families, pet animals and a huge amount of wealth. Women, children and the injured from the Howajiin were arrested. This battle taught the Muslims a very significant lesson: No matter the quantity of soldiers is if you have strong will power and determination, you will not fail. Victory is in the hands of Allah.

With this force Muhammad (sm) blocked the city of graves Taief. They kept the blockade for fifteen days. After the blockade of fifteen days, an old woman claimed herself as milksibling of the prophet (sm). The soldiers brought him before Muhammad (sm). Seeing her Muhammad (sm) could immediately recognize her. She was the daughter Halima, the wet nurse who fed Muhammad (sm) in his infancy. Her name was Shayema. Freeing her Muhammad (sm) sat beside her and wanted to take her at his own home in Madina. But Shayema expressed her wish to live her relatives and Muhammad (sm) gifting profusely sent her back. The leader of the Howajiin tribe also appealed for the grace of Muhammad (sm) as the leader of the place where the prophet (sm) had been brought up in his childhood. How could Muhammad (sm) ignore their contributions? Really he passed his childhood days in the tents of Banu Saad. Taking consent of the Muslim forces, he freed the people of Howajiin without any forfeit. Being amazed at his graciousness the people of the Howajiin uttered collectively:

Allah is one. Muhammad (sm) is his Rasul.

The Howajiins after accepting Islam waged war against the people of Taif although once they had been in a friendly liason with each tribe. Muhammad (sm) saw that the new Muslims are enough to destroy the false pride of the people of Taif. He went out for Madina withdrawing blockade. Later it happened that the people of Taif accepted Islam by sending their delegates. At last the flag of Islam started flying in the sky of entire Arab. Thus Muhammad (sm) settled Islam on earth.

After this two of the most crucial happenings in Prophet's life are Tabuk War against the Romans and the 'Farewell Hazz'. Muhammad went to the war against Roman emperor Hierceclius with forty thousand soldiers. But Hierclius got frightened seeing the vast troupe and fled without fighting back. Muhammad came back to Madina safely. The fame and chivalry of the Musalman soldiers spread all over the Christian World.

In the 10th year of Arabic Calendar Muhammad expressed his wish to observe Hazz and hearing this, lacs of Muslims assembled in Mecca. This Hazz is called the Farewell Hazz. For Muhammad (sm), the last prophet never got any opportunity to come Mecca to observe Hajj. Prophet Mohammed gave a speech among the assembled and it is regarded as the best documented speech in Hislamic History. The summary of the speech is to repel the superstition, false rites and rituals of the Dark Age. Every Musalman is a brother to each other. There will be class disparity. No clan is superior. All are equal in the eye of Allah. Men and women are equal and they will enjoy equal rights. Do not argue about religion. Even though a Negro Musalman gets elected as leader and he rules the state according Islamic resolutions it is mandatory for all to obey him or her. Torturing the slaves is prohibited. Never pair anyone with Allah. Do not steal. Do not tell a lie. Never do injustice to other. If you stick with the Holy Quran and my words, you will never fall down. Hey my Creator! Am I able to send your message to them?

Lacs of pilgrims shouted spontaneously yes! Yes! You have done it well. The Prophet said, 'Hey my Creator! Be witness to it'.

After the farewell Hajj, Muhammad (sm) went to sick bed with extreme headache. Disease attacked him severely. At last in the 11th year of the Arabic Calendar, he died at the lap of Bibi Ayesha. It was the 12th of Rabiul Awaal.

May Allah shower eternal peace upon the departed soul of our dear great Prophet Muhammad (SM).

















Hearing qalema in his tongue, Muhammad (sm) embraced Abu Sufian forgetting all the bitterness and enmity. Abu Sufian was a leading personality of Mecca. After accepting Islam Muhammad (sm) considering social status of Abu Sufian told him, tell your people that they are safe who are sheltered at home. Those who live in their home, they will be safe. Those who will take shelter in the yard of Qaba, they will be done any harm.After going home Abu Sufian announced it. The net day the Muslims troupes entered Mecca in a disciplined way. Prophet (sm) asked them not to attack anyone if hit by anyone. Prophet (sm) had been after all the soldiers in the line getting on a general camel. Osama Bin Zayed, son of Zayed who was a foster son of Muhammad (sm) was beside him. Prophet (sm) kept his head bent. It seemed he kept his head bent in gratitude to the Almighty. Seeing this scene, the Qouresh people became dumfounded. Entering the Qaba House, when he had uttered 'Taqbir', the whole area trembled at the repetitive utterance of Allahu Aqbar. Standing before the idols Muhammad sm said, "Truth has come today. Falsity has been lost. Falsity is bound to be destroyed.''After winning Mecca, Rasul (sm) announced mass forgiveness. The Qouresh came to realize that prophet sm was not a man of vindictiveness. He is a philanthropist who always wishes good for humanity. He does not want show his pride by destroying the existence of the Qouresh. He does not want to be an autocrat like Hieraclius or Khosru Parvez. The inhabitants of Mecca accepted Islam in lines.As the Qouresh accepted Islam, there created a competition among the inhabitants of Mecca regarding accepting Islam. Sitting at the yard of Qaba House at first, and later in Masjidunnobi in Madina, Mumammad (sm) continued receiving the appeal of the worshippers of idolatry and Beduiyen. He also kept teaching the rules and dictates of Islam to them. Salat( Saying prayer five times a day), Roza ( fasting for the satisfaction of Allah), Zakat(donating a portion of per capita income and properties to the poor), Hazz and rules of Zehad became mandatory resolutions and instructions for the Muslims. Islam had been budding not only as a religion but also as a code of life and was waiting to be spread across the world.The bitterest enemy of Muslims called Howajiin who had been tottering for long was planning to attack Madina. Knowing this Muhammad (sm) was preparing for another raid. This time with the Muzahids, the newly registered Muslims also joined in the raid. On the other hand Sakif tribe of Taif joined hands with the Howajiins.This is for the first time the soldiers of Allah went on for raid from Mecca. After taking rest for one night at Honayen, when the Muslim soldiers were crossing the nearby mountains the enemies attacked them all of a sudden. At the sudden attack the Muslim forces became scattered and dumbfound. At the distress of the Muslim forces all of a sudden Muhammad (sm) spoke out, 'Where are you fleeing? I am here. Fight back the enemy.The wave of war got changed radically after the loud instruction of the prophet. Soon the Muslim forces getting back their confidence attacked the eemies and made it a success. Being divided and lost the enemies started fleeing from the spot leaving their families, pet animals and a huge amount of wealth. Women, children and the injured from the Howajiin were arrested. This battle taught the Muslims a very significant lesson: No matter the quantity of soldiers is if you have strong will power and determination, you will not fail. Victory is in the hands of Allah.With this force Muhammad (sm) blocked the city of graves Taief. They kept the blockade for fifteen days. After the blockade of fifteen days, an old woman claimed herself as milksibling of the prophet (sm). The soldiers brought him before Muhammad (sm). Seeing her Muhammad (sm) could immediately recognize her. She was the daughter Halima, the wet nurse who fed Muhammad (sm) in his infancy. Her name was Shayema. Freeing her Muhammad (sm) sat beside her and wanted to take her at his own home in Madina. But Shayema expressed her wish to live her relatives and Muhammad (sm) gifting profusely sent her back. The leader of the Howajiin tribe also appealed for the grace of Muhammad (sm) as the leader of the place where the prophet (sm) had been brought up in his childhood. How could Muhammad (sm) ignore their contributions? Really he passed his childhood days in the tents of Banu Saad. Taking consent of the Muslim forces, he freed the people of Howajiin without any forfeit. Being amazed at his graciousness the people of the Howajiin uttered collectively:Allah is one. Muhammad (sm) is his Rasul.The Howajiins after accepting Islam waged war against the people of Taif although once they had been in a friendly liason with each tribe. Muhammad (sm) saw that the new Muslims are enough to destroy the false pride of the people of Taif. He went out for Madina withdrawing blockade. Later it happened that the people of Taif accepted Islam by sending their delegates. At last the flag of Islam started flying in the sky of entire Arab. Thus Muhammad (sm) settled Islam on earth.After this two of the most crucial happenings in Prophet's life are Tabuk War against the Romans and the 'Farewell Hazz'. Muhammad went to the war against Roman emperor Hierceclius with forty thousand soldiers. But Hierclius got frightened seeing the vast troupe and fled without fighting back. Muhammad came back to Madina safely. The fame and chivalry of the Musalman soldiers spread all over the Christian World.In the 10th year of Arabic Calendar Muhammad expressed his wish to observe Hazz and hearing this, lacs of Muslims assembled in Mecca. This Hazz is called the Farewell Hazz. For Muhammad (sm), the last prophet never got any opportunity to come Mecca to observe Hajj. Prophet Mohammed gave a speech among the assembled and it is regarded as the best documented speech in Hislamic History. The summary of the speech is to repel the superstition, false rites and rituals of the Dark Age. Every Musalman is a brother to each other. There will be class disparity. No clan is superior. All are equal in the eye of Allah. Men and women are equal and they will enjoy equal rights. Do not argue about religion. Even though a Negro Musalman gets elected as leader and he rules the state according Islamic resolutions it is mandatory for all to obey him or her. Torturing the slaves is prohibited. Never pair anyone with Allah. Do not steal. Do not tell a lie. Never do injustice to other. If you stick with the Holy Quran and my words, you will never fall down. Hey my Creator! Am I able to send your message to them?Lacs of pilgrims shouted spontaneously yes! Yes! You have done it well. The Prophet said, 'Hey my Creator! Be witness to it'.After the farewell Hajj, Muhammad (sm) went to sick bed with extreme headache. Disease attacked him severely. At last in the 11th year of the Arabic Calendar, he died at the lap of Bibi Ayesha. It was the 12th of Rabiul Awaal.May Allah shower eternal peace upon the departed soul of our dear great Prophet Muhammad (SM).