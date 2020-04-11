Video
Saturday, 11 April, 2020
Shastri's 'tracer bullet' reaches to police

Kerala police to approach Kohli and Sachin for campaign against  COVID-19

Published : Saturday, 11 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
BIPIN DANI




Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri's voice as a commentator and his pet phrase "'tracer bullet" was acceptable to all, according to Loknath Behera, the Kerala Police chief.
Using the audio commentary of Ravi Shastri's 'tracer bullet' challenge using a drone, the Kerala Police tweeted a video-clipping which showed their campaign of spotting the violators of lock-down rules.
"It was the idea of our special team headed by Manoj Abraham (IPL, Additional Director of Police, Cyber Head)", the police commissioner, speaking exclusively over his mobile, said.
"The main idea is to catch the youngsters, who violate the rules more than the senior citizens and considering their (youngsters) interest, we came out with this innovative idea", he added.
"Yes, Kerala State police is the first one coming out with this idea and may other State police follow it".
"The game of cricket is being largely followed in our country and Shastri's voice is widely acceptable in the society. People respect him a lot and therefore his commentary phrase was used in background score of its 'drone sightings'".   
The young people are shown by a running through the coconut groves and beaches in this edited drone video, which has Shastri's audio commentary and his tracer bullet phrase mimicked by Sunil Gavaskar, Sanjay Manjrekar and Ian Botham.
"This idea is proved to be very successful and we are in the process of talking to Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar among others to help in our campaign. Sachin Tendulkar was our State ambassador and also has a football team from our State. We are trying to use their cricketing videos to drive home the awareness message on COVI", Manoj Abraham signed off.
Shastri had recently tweeted his popular phrase while tweeting on the pandemic, saying, "Only thing flying around the world like a tracer bullet is this bloody Corona (COVID-19). Stay in before the bugger gets you."


