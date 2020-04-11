

Sabbir urges fans to stay home

All cricketing activities in the world have been postponed indefinitely as coronavirus spread across the globe. Bangladeshi players were playing Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League, the country's most prestigious List-A event, right before the coronavirus outbreak.

But after just one round of the event, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) opted to stop it for a few days. And later on, BCB postponed the league indefinitely.

"I hope everyone is good and sound, though, the time is not good now in the world. We have to be patient and we have to stay home for a few days so that the virus can go away," Sabbir said in a video post on his social media.

"Please follow the instruction what has given by the authority. If you stay home, you will remain healthy along with your family, and it will help the country stay healthy and sound. Keep practising religious activities at home and all pray for each other," Sabbir added.

The novel coronavirus was first reported in China in the last Decembers. Since then, the virus has spread all over the world including Bangladesh. As per the latest update, more than 200 people been infected in the country and 20 have died.

The virus has so far infected more than 1.4 million people and killed over 83,000 of them, according to Worldometer. -UNB















