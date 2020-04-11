

Australia's tour to Bangladesh postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Australia were due to play couple of Tests in June. The 1st match of the tour was slated for on June 11 at Chattogram while Dhaka was scheduled to host the 2nd fixture commencing on June 23. The BCB and CA will now work together to find a future window for rescheduling the series which is a part of the ICC World Test Championship.

BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said: "This is understandably disappointing for players and fans of both sides. However, in the current global scenario of the COVID-19 outbreak and considering the nature of the health emergency, the BCB and CA are in agreement that this is the most sensible and practical decision. We hope that the situation will improve soon and we are able to hold this series at a convenient time in the near future. To that end, the BCB will continue to work closely with CA with whom we share a history of support and cooperation."

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts said: "Postponing the tour is regrettable, but I would like to thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board for the open, honest and responsible discussions that led us to this mutually-agreed position. The health of our people and communities is the number one priority for both Boards and that is reflected in the action we have taken in postponing the two Test matches. As we know, the global cricket calendar is very busy but we will do everything we can to honour our commitment to Bangladesh and will continue to work with the BCB on an agreed date."















