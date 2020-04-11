Video
Saturday, 11 April, 2020, 12:49 AM
Urgently secure sufficient ventilators for Covid-19 patients

Published : Saturday, 11 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

As the number of Covid-19 patients keeps climbing by the hours in the country, following 21 deaths and as many as 330 deaths reported as of now - the government is left with no option but to be well- equipped to cope with the deteriorating situation.

The global trend of the pandemic tells us that we have reasons to worry. At a time when countries as China, Italy, USA, and Spain are struggling to provide necessary support and medical treatment to their patients, it is totally understandable what the situation would be like in Bangladesh, give its pitiable health system, once the outbreak emerges in a massive scale.

First, the country lacks sufficient number of test kits and personal protective equipment (PPE), without which providing treatment to Covid-19 patients is not possible. Second, the country does not have enough ventilator machines to provide respiratory support to the critically ill Covid-19 patients. Reportedly, there are around 1,250 operable ventilators in Bangladesh - 500 in public hospitals and 750 in the private ones - suggesting, an average of one ventilator available for every 93,273 persons. In case of a pandemic breakout, the country with more than 16 crore population will need at least 25,000 ventilators. If not all, we must ensure to equip our hospitals and clinics with at least half of the total number required.

Moreover, most of the country's intensive care beds and ventilators are installed at hospitals in the big cities, mostly in Dhaka. The drawback, however, people from remote communities will not be able to access the facility when they will need them. Also, not all the hospitals with ventilators are providing Covid-19 treatment.

We are somewhat horrified to imagine, what would happen to the million plus Rohingya refugees living in cramped conditions, in case of an outbreak in the camps. According to Save the Children, the acute scarcity of ventilators in Cox's Bazar district, where around 3.3 million people live, people would drop like dead flies, if the pandemic spreads via community transmission.
And that's not all , apart from importing test kits and PPEs, another challenge for the government right now is securing ventilators needed to treat the critically ill patients.





It's encouraging to note that a local business house has come forward to manufacture ventilators. We hope they will soon start producing and marketing these life-saving devices. However, we also need to import ventilators on an urgent basis given the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in the country. One of the options available to Bangladesh is to bring in the device from China, where the number of Covid-19 cases has dropped, while other options should also be explored.



