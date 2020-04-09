What is the next procedure?





Former law minister Barrister Shafiq Ahmed, told the daily Observer that five of the convicted killers had already been hanged.

If an absconding accused wants to file appeal, it will not be acceptable, he said.

"The door is closed for challenging the Supreme Court verdict. An accused can file a mercy petition to the President, otherwise the death sentence can be executed by the jail authorities," he added.

Law Minister Anisul Huque said formalities to execute death sentence of Abdul Majed, convicted killer of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, have begun.

After completing all formalities, the death sentence will be executed.

Meanwhile, Attorney General did not comment on the matter citing reasons for his being a state party in the case.

Abdullah-Al-Mamun, a defence lawyer of the Bangabandhu Murder Case, said convicted Majed can now file a condonation of delay petition.









"Abdul Majed must mention reasons for the long delay in filing the petition in support of his prayers. The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court may accept his petition and allow him to file leave-to-appeal with this court against the High Court verdict," he said.

If the petition is allowed then he can file the leave-to-appeal petition against the High Court verdict, he said.

Analysing the article 103 (2)(b) of The constitution and order 24 and rules 5 of the Supreme Court Rules, Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir told the Daily Observer that convicted Abdul Majed could file an appeal describing the reason for his delay.

