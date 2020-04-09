Hajj registration deadline extended

The government has once again extended the dateline for hajj registration until April 16 considering the outbreak of coronavirus across the globe.

The Religious Affairs Ministry issued a notice in this regard on Wednesday.

The government also asked agencies concerned to refrain from withdrawing money for hajj purposes without the approval the ministry.

The hajj registration started in the country on March 2.

On March 25, the government extended the dateline for hajj registration until April 8 considering the outbreak of coronavirus.

This year, 137,198 people are scheduled to go to Saudi Arabia to perform hajj -- 17,198 of them under government management. -UNB



















