Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 April, 2020, 11:58 AM
latest Corona cases pass 15 lakh; death toll tops 88,000      
Home Front Page

Hajj registration deadline extended

Published : Thursday, 9 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104

The government has once again extended the dateline for hajj registration until April 16 considering the outbreak of coronavirus across the globe.
The Religious Affairs Ministry issued a notice in this regard on Wednesday.
The government also asked agencies concerned to refrain from withdrawing money for hajj purposes without the approval the ministry.
The hajj registration started in the country on March 2.
On March 25, the government extended the dateline for hajj registration until April 8 considering the outbreak of coronavirus.
This year, 137,198 people are scheduled to go to Saudi Arabia to perform hajj -- 17,198 of them under government management.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
What is the next procedure?
Hajj registration deadline extended
Transport workers passing hard time due to shutdown
Death warrant issued against Bangabandhu killer Majed
BD seeks China’s support to fight Covid-19
Abdullah Al-Mamun named RAB DIG
coronavirus update
RMG owners create public health risk keeping factories open


Latest News
8 shops fined in Bhola
2 laxmipur boys test negative for coronavirus after death
Uncertainty over payment of factory workers by Apr 16
120 prisoners to be released in Jashore
Virus could push half a billion people into poverty
Biden-Trump showdown looms after Sanders ends presidential bid
Corona cases pass 15 lakh; death toll tops 88,000
COVID-19 invades Saudi inner sanctum
Is this the end of civilisation as we know it?
Virus attacks global economy as Europe, US deaths mount
Most Read News
Benazir new IGP, Mamun RAB DG likely
RAB DG Benazir Ahmed made new IGP
Corona death toll now 20, new cases 54 in country
Gazipur placed on complete lockdown
Fakhrul writes to Home Minister for releasing all political prisoners
Grocery owner dies of coronavirus in city
Addressing the woes of expat workers
How Majed got arrested  
Young woman dies with corona symptoms in Rangpur hospital
Dhaka's 52 areas, Narayanganj under lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft