BD seeks China’s support to fight Covid-19





He also urged his Chinese counterpart to provide training to Bangladeshi medical professionals and discussed the possibility of importing ventilation machines from China during this critical moment of the coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh.

The Foreign Minister requested the Chinese Foreign Minister to consider deferral of payments against all Back to Back Letter of Credit (LC) opened in favour of Chinese suppliers for one year.

During the telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart the Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Dr Momen made this request on Tuesday night, according to a Foreign Ministry press release.

The Chinese Foreign Minister responded positively and assured him of their full support to Bangladesh, it said.

Both the leaders recalled the cordial meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and President Xi. Dr Momen also requested his Chinese counterpart to help in the early repatriation of Rohignyas to Myanmar as promised. Foreign Minister Wang Yi felt the necessity often early repatriation and assured to extend Chinese support to that end. The two Foreign Ministers also reiterated their support for each other in the international arena.

However, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed gratitude and thanks to the Bangladesh government for its valued contribution of masks, hand sanitizers, hand gloves etc. during the critical moments of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan city and other parts of China.

Foreign Minister Dr Momen expressed gratitude and thanks to the government of China for their contribution of coronavirus testing kits, personal protection equipment and infrared thermometer. He also mentioned the contribution of Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation.

Dr Momen extended his sincere appreciation to the government of China for taking utmost care of Bangladeshi students in Wuhan and other parts of China in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. He expressed Bangladesh's solidarity with the China government for observing April 4 as the national mourning day in China.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr Momen was pleased to receive a call from the Chinese Foreign Minister and spoke for 45 minutes. Chinese Foreign Minister reassured Dr Momen and promised to work together to overcome newer challenges. The two Foreign Ministers ended the call with the good wishes for both the countries.























