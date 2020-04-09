Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 April, 2020, 11:57 AM
latest Corona cases pass 15 lakh; death toll tops 88,000      
Home Front Page

Abdullah Al-Mamun named RAB DIG

Published : Thursday, 9 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Staff Correspondent

Abdullah Al-Mamun named RAB DIG

Abdullah Al-Mamun named RAB DIG

Abdullah Al Mamun, chief of the criminal investigation department (CID) of the police, has replaced Benazir as director general of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). The Home Ministry issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday.
Mamun joined the police service in December 1989 as Assistant Superintendent of police (ASP) from the 1986 batch of BCS (Police) Cadre. He will retire in 2023.
Before joining the CID chief, Abdullah Al-Mamun had also served as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police of Dhaka Range.
He was born on January 12, 1964 in a respectable Muslim family at Shreehail village in Sunamganj district.
He also made brilliant contribution to global peacekeeping by working in at least three UN missions.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
What is the next procedure?
Hajj registration deadline extended
Transport workers passing hard time due to shutdown
Death warrant issued against Bangabandhu killer Majed
BD seeks China’s support to fight Covid-19
Abdullah Al-Mamun named RAB DIG
coronavirus update
RMG owners create public health risk keeping factories open


Latest News
8 shops fined in Bhola
2 laxmipur boys test negative for coronavirus after death
Uncertainty over payment of factory workers by Apr 16
120 prisoners to be released in Jashore
Virus could push half a billion people into poverty
Biden-Trump showdown looms after Sanders ends presidential bid
Corona cases pass 15 lakh; death toll tops 88,000
COVID-19 invades Saudi inner sanctum
Is this the end of civilisation as we know it?
Virus attacks global economy as Europe, US deaths mount
Most Read News
Benazir new IGP, Mamun RAB DG likely
RAB DG Benazir Ahmed made new IGP
Corona death toll now 20, new cases 54 in country
Gazipur placed on complete lockdown
Fakhrul writes to Home Minister for releasing all political prisoners
Grocery owner dies of coronavirus in city
Addressing the woes of expat workers
How Majed got arrested  
Young woman dies with corona symptoms in Rangpur hospital
Dhaka's 52 areas, Narayanganj under lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft