

Abdullah Al-Mamun named RAB DIG

Mamun joined the police service in December 1989 as Assistant Superintendent of police (ASP) from the 1986 batch of BCS (Police) Cadre. He will retire in 2023.

Before joining the CID chief, Abdullah Al-Mamun had also served as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police of Dhaka Range.

He was born on January 12, 1964 in a respectable Muslim family at Shreehail village in Sunamganj district.

He also made brilliant contribution to global peacekeeping by working in at least three UN missions.





















