Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 April, 2020, 11:56 AM
latest Corona cases pass 15 lakh; death toll tops 88,000      
Home Front Page

Benazir Ahmed new IGP

Published : Thursday, 9 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

Benazir Ahmed new IGP

Benazir Ahmed new IGP

The government has appointed RAB chief Benazir Ahmed as the new inspector general of police.
The Home Ministry issued a notification on Wednesday in this regard.  Benazir Ahmed will replace Dr M Javed Patwary.    The appointment will be effective from April 15, according to the notification.
Benazir has been heading the elite police force Rapid Action Battalion for around four and a half years.
Before taking the charge of RAB in January 2015, he had worked as the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and is scheduled to retire in 2022. Benazir joined the law enforcement as an assistant superintendent of police in February 1988. He had worked in the UN peacekeeping missions in Bosnia and Kosovo.
Born in Gopalganj, Benazir received his master's degree from Dhaka University's English Department. He also has a PhD in business administration from the university's Faculty of Business Studies.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
What is the next procedure?
Hajj registration deadline extended
Transport workers passing hard time due to shutdown
Death warrant issued against Bangabandhu killer Majed
BD seeks China’s support to fight Covid-19
Abdullah Al-Mamun named RAB DIG
coronavirus update
RMG owners create public health risk keeping factories open


Latest News
8 shops fined in Bhola
2 laxmipur boys test negative for coronavirus after death
Uncertainty over payment of factory workers by Apr 16
120 prisoners to be released in Jashore
Virus could push half a billion people into poverty
Biden-Trump showdown looms after Sanders ends presidential bid
Corona cases pass 15 lakh; death toll tops 88,000
COVID-19 invades Saudi inner sanctum
Is this the end of civilisation as we know it?
Virus attacks global economy as Europe, US deaths mount
Most Read News
Benazir new IGP, Mamun RAB DG likely
RAB DG Benazir Ahmed made new IGP
Corona death toll now 20, new cases 54 in country
Gazipur placed on complete lockdown
Fakhrul writes to Home Minister for releasing all political prisoners
Grocery owner dies of coronavirus in city
Addressing the woes of expat workers
How Majed got arrested  
Young woman dies with corona symptoms in Rangpur hospital
Dhaka's 52 areas, Narayanganj under lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft