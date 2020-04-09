

Benazir Ahmed new IGP

The Home Ministry issued a notification on Wednesday in this regard. Benazir Ahmed will replace Dr M Javed Patwary. The appointment will be effective from April 15, according to the notification.

Benazir has been heading the elite police force Rapid Action Battalion for around four and a half years.

Before taking the charge of RAB in January 2015, he had worked as the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and is scheduled to retire in 2022. Benazir joined the law enforcement as an assistant superintendent of police in February 1988. He had worked in the UN peacekeeping missions in Bosnia and Kosovo.

Born in Gopalganj, Benazir received his master's degree from Dhaka University's English Department. He also has a PhD in business administration from the university's Faculty of Business Studies.





























