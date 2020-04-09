54 areas of Dhaka city locked down



In their desperate attempt to keep their locality free from coronavirus locals put up barricade at the entrance of the Office Ghat Road at Rupganj in Narayanganj. This photo was taken on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Emergency services such as medical services, supply chain, etc will remain out of the purview of the lockdown.

A slum in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar was put under lockdown on Wednesday after a resident tested positive for Coronavirus.

Jan-e-Alam, Officer-in-Charge of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station, told the Daily Observer that the resident, a temporary worker of the National Institute of Laboratory Medicine and Referral Centre, of Motaharer slum tested positive on Wednesday.

There are around 300-350 families in the slum. They locked down the slum around 5am, he added.

The principal branch of Agrani Bank, located on the ground floor of its headquarters at Motijheel in the capital, was locked down on Wednesday after one of the employees tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam, managing director of Agrani Bank, confirmed the matter to media.

Eighty-three employees of the branch were also sent for home quarantine.

The patient, aged around 30, works in the remittance department of the branch. He came to work last on Sunday.

He felt feverish after going back home and went on leave. His test results came back positive today, the managing director said.

Police locked down a total of 54 areas of Dhaka after Covid-19 positive patients were found in those localities.

Of the 54 areas, 10 were locked down on Tuesday. No one is being allowed to enter or leave the areas.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (media) Masudur Rahman confirmed that DMP are locking down the areas where Covid-19 cases are found.

Tolarbagh in Mirpur, 200 flats in Khwaja Dewan Lane of Old Dhaka, Mohammadpur, six areas under Adabar, the road beside Mohammadpur Krishi Market, the Tajmahal Road Minar Mosque area, Rajia Sultana Road, a part of Babar Road and Bosila are currently under lockdown.

A road in Bashundhara residential area, a building in Arjot Para in Mohakhali, areas close to Ever Care Hospital in Dhaka, Road 5 in Block D of Bashundrara R/A, Dhakeshwari Teachers Quarter of Buet, a part of Dilu Road in Eskaton, a road in Uttara Sector 14 and a part of Kazipara in Mirpur have also been put under lockdown

A part of Central Road in Dhanmondi, part of Swarighat, Road 7 of Mirpur 10, some areas in Paltan, Nayatola, an area under Dhanmondi Road 6 and North Tolarbagh in Mirpur were also locked down.

Police will patrol the areas and ensure that no one is out of the house. Shops will be closed in the areas, said police officials.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked the authorities concerned to lock down areas where Covid-19 cases had been identified.

Whenever an infection is reported in an area, the particular area should be under complete lockdown, she said.

Cox's Bazar district has been put under lockdown on Wednesday to combat the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner Md Kamal Hossain said the district was under lockdown starting from Wednesday afternoon.

The lockdown will stay put until further notice. No one can enter or exit the district from now on, he said.

Narayanganj district and Gazipur city were placed under complete lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus on Tuesday night.

Narayanganj district will be under complete lockdown starting today (April 8) until further notice, the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release issued in this regard on Tuesday night, undersigned by ISPR Assistant Director Rashedul Alam Khan.



















