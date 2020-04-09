Shab-e-Barat tonight





This time, Muslim devotees will observe the night with religious fervour staying at home amid coronavirus restrictions.

Devotees will offer special prayers, recite from the Holy Quran, hold milad, zikr and other religious rituals seeking divine blessings for the well being of mankind.

They will pass the whole night offering prayers.

However, amid Coronavirus outbreak, the Islamic Foundation on Saturday urged the people to offer prayers from home duringShab-e-Barat.

"Pray at home in Shab-e-Barat night for the people's safety during the crisis time of pandemic," said

a press release from Islamic Foundation.

It also urged not to visit graveyards and shrines on the occasion to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Bangladesh on Wednesday confirmed 54 new cases and three deaths from coronavirus. The country has so far recorded 218 cases. -UNB





























