Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 April, 2020, 11:56 AM
latest Corona cases pass 15 lakh; death toll tops 88,000      
Home Front Page

Shab-e-Barat tonight

Published : Thursday, 9 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

The holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune and forgiveness, will be observed across the country to night.
This time, Muslim devotees will observe the night with religious fervour staying at home amid coronavirus restrictions.
Devotees will offer special prayers, recite from the Holy Quran, hold milad, zikr and other religious rituals seeking divine blessings for the well being of mankind.
They will pass the whole night offering prayers.
However, amid Coronavirus outbreak, the Islamic Foundation on Saturday urged the people to offer prayers from home duringShab-e-Barat.
"Pray at home in Shab-e-Barat night for the people's safety during the crisis time of pandemic," said
a press release from Islamic Foundation.
It also urged not to visit graveyards and shrines on the occasion to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Bangladesh on Wednesday confirmed 54 new cases and three deaths from coronavirus. The country has so far recorded 218 cases.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
What is the next procedure?
Hajj registration deadline extended
Transport workers passing hard time due to shutdown
Death warrant issued against Bangabandhu killer Majed
BD seeks China’s support to fight Covid-19
Abdullah Al-Mamun named RAB DIG
coronavirus update
RMG owners create public health risk keeping factories open


Latest News
8 shops fined in Bhola
2 laxmipur boys test negative for coronavirus after death
Uncertainty over payment of factory workers by Apr 16
120 prisoners to be released in Jashore
Virus could push half a billion people into poverty
Biden-Trump showdown looms after Sanders ends presidential bid
Corona cases pass 15 lakh; death toll tops 88,000
COVID-19 invades Saudi inner sanctum
Is this the end of civilisation as we know it?
Virus attacks global economy as Europe, US deaths mount
Most Read News
Benazir new IGP, Mamun RAB DG likely
RAB DG Benazir Ahmed made new IGP
Corona death toll now 20, new cases 54 in country
Gazipur placed on complete lockdown
Fakhrul writes to Home Minister for releasing all political prisoners
Grocery owner dies of coronavirus in city
Addressing the woes of expat workers
How Majed got arrested  
Young woman dies with corona symptoms in Rangpur hospital
Dhaka's 52 areas, Narayanganj under lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft