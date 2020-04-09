UK to charter flights to repatriate citizens













The British High Commission in Dhaka is working hard to charter flights for British citizens residing in Bangladesh amid outbreak of coronavirus.

British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson confirmed as much on Wednesday, in a video message posted on Twitter in his official capacity. He also came up with the information with three things.

Dickson in the video said that the embassy is working hard on arranging chartered flight. There will be charges for the flight. He also asked them to wait for an announcement on quite short notice about the timing.

Three more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours, raising its death toll to 20, according to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR). Besides, 54 other people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the number of such cases in the country to 218, IEDCR said. -UNB In light of the quite dramatic increase in the number of reported cases of COVID-19 in Bangladesh, the British government has moved swiftly to move its citizens out of the country.The British High Commission in Dhaka is working hard to charter flights for British citizens residing in Bangladesh amid outbreak of coronavirus.British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson confirmed as much on Wednesday, in a video message posted on Twitter in his official capacity. He also came up with the information with three things.Dickson in the video said that the embassy is working hard on arranging chartered flight. There will be charges for the flight. He also asked them to wait for an announcement on quite short notice about the timing.Three more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours, raising its death toll to 20, according to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR). Besides, 54 other people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the number of such cases in the country to 218, IEDCR said. -UNB