Thursday, 9 April, 2020, 11:55 AM
Corona cases pass 15 lakh; death toll tops 88,000      
‘Save the Children’ seeks int’l assistance to help BD fight coronavirus

Published : Thursday, 9 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Diplomatic Correspondent

'Save the Children' has urgently called for international assistance to help Bangladesh meet a surge in demand for ventilators to cope with the COVID-19 outbreak and avert a humanitarian disaster in the country.
There are reportedly 1,769 ventilators in Bangladesh at this moment or in the pipeline, which means an average of one ventilator for every 93,273 people, said the 'Save the Children' in a media release.
Most of the country's intensive care beds and ventilators are in the major urban centers, including capital Dhaka, making it difficult for remote communities to access, it said.
The organization expressed concern for the estimated 3.3 million people who live in Cox's Bazar district, one million of whom are Rohingyas living in cramped conditions with limited access to adequate hygiene and health facilities.
The scarcity of ventilators in the district means lives will be lost when COVID-19 starts to spread more widely in the community.
'Save the Children' called for a single global plan to help confront one of the biggest threats to global health and security in modern times.
This plan must be underpinned by debt relief, increased financing for public health, safety nets for the most vulnerable and effective coordination.
"At present, it is difficult for Bangladesh to meet the expected surge in demand for ventilators to help respond to the COVID-19 outbreak," said Dr Shamim Jahan, Deputy Country Director for Save the Children in Bangladesh.  "We are in this together - no single country can confront COVID-19 alone, even the richest and most powerful among us."


