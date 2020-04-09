

Journalist Roushanuzzaman passes away

Roushanuzzaman, who had long been suffering from lung and other complications, died at his Uttara residence around 6:45pm, his younger sister Rosy Akhter said. She said the senior journalist is survived by wife, three daughters, one son and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death. Rosy said her brother is likely to be buried at a graveyard at Uttara sector-4 on Thursday after his namaz-e-janaza.

She said Roushanuzzaman was admitted to Uttara Crescent Hospital on February 4 last as doctors found one of hislungs completely damaged while another working only 10-20 percent, causing serious respiratory problem. -UNB

































Roushanuzzaman, a veteran journalist and former executive editor of United News of Bangladesh (UNB), passed away on Wednesday. He was 70.Roushanuzzaman, who had long been suffering from lung and other complications, died at his Uttara residence around 6:45pm, his younger sister Rosy Akhter said. She said the senior journalist is survived by wife, three daughters, one son and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death. Rosy said her brother is likely to be buried at a graveyard at Uttara sector-4 on Thursday after his namaz-e-janaza.She said Roushanuzzaman was admitted to Uttara Crescent Hospital on February 4 last as doctors found one of hislungs completely damaged while another working only 10-20 percent, causing serious respiratory problem. -UNB