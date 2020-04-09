Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 April, 2020, 11:55 AM
latest Corona cases pass 15 lakh; death toll tops 88,000      
Home Back Page

Journalist Roushanuzzaman passes away

Published : Thursday, 9 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Journalist Roushanuzzaman passes away

Journalist Roushanuzzaman passes away

Roushanuzzaman, a veteran journalist and former executive editor of United News of Bangladesh (UNB), passed away on Wednesday. He was 70.
Roushanuzzaman, who had long been suffering from lung and other complications, died at his Uttara residence around 6:45pm, his younger sister Rosy Akhter said. She said the senior journalist is survived by wife, three daughters, one son and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death. Rosy said her brother is likely to be buried at a graveyard at Uttara sector-4 on Thursday after his namaz-e-janaza.
She said Roushanuzzaman was admitted to Uttara Crescent Hospital on February 4 last as doctors found one of hislungs completely damaged while another working only 10-20 percent, causing serious respiratory problem.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK to charter flights to repatriate citizens
‘Save the Children’ seeks int’l assistance to help BD fight coronavirus
Prices of rice go up, vegetables drop
Journalist Roushanuzzaman passes away
Ctg admin strictly implementing social distancing
BD seeks increased support from China with PPE, ventilators
SC lawyer Moniruzzaman  dies of Covid-19
‘Convalescent plasma’ method found useful in US, China


Latest News
8 shops fined in Bhola
2 laxmipur boys test negative for coronavirus after death
Uncertainty over payment of factory workers by Apr 16
120 prisoners to be released in Jashore
Virus could push half a billion people into poverty
Biden-Trump showdown looms after Sanders ends presidential bid
Corona cases pass 15 lakh; death toll tops 88,000
COVID-19 invades Saudi inner sanctum
Is this the end of civilisation as we know it?
Virus attacks global economy as Europe, US deaths mount
Most Read News
Benazir new IGP, Mamun RAB DG likely
RAB DG Benazir Ahmed made new IGP
Corona death toll now 20, new cases 54 in country
Gazipur placed on complete lockdown
Fakhrul writes to Home Minister for releasing all political prisoners
Grocery owner dies of coronavirus in city
Addressing the woes of expat workers
How Majed got arrested  
Young woman dies with corona symptoms in Rangpur hospital
Dhaka's 52 areas, Narayanganj under lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft