Thursday, 9 April, 2020, 11:55 AM
Corona cases pass 15 lakh; death toll tops 88,000      
Ctg admin strictly implementing social distancing

Published : Thursday, 9 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 8: The local administrations of Chattogram including the Chatogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) and the Deputy Commissioner offices have been strongly imposed the restriction of law to resist the spread of recent countrywide COVID-19 disease to strengthen social distancing.
The CMP Commissioner Mahbubur Rahman has announced the closure of all shops and shopping malls excepting the medicine pharmacies from 7:00pm everyday since Sunday last. Moreover, the CMP Commissioner had closed down the all entry and exit points of the city since Monday last.
Since Monday, nobody is allowed to enter or exit the city without any reasonable cause. The CMP Commissioner deployed sufficient numbers of the law enforcing members on Tuesday and Wednesday to implement the order of the CMP.
Talking to the Daiy Observer, CMP Commissioner Mahbubur Rahman said that a good number of law enforcers have been deployed in five points of the city to restrict the entry and exit of unwanted persons in the city.
He said, "the policemen have been working relentlessly to implement the order."
The on duty police officers have strongly implemented the laws and restrictions of CMP under five executive Magistrates of the district administration, he said.


