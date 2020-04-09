Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 April, 2020, 11:55 AM
latest Corona cases pass 15 lakh; death toll tops 88,000      
Home Back Page

BD seeks increased support from China with PPE, ventilators

Chinese celebrity doc Zhang joins video conferencing

Published : Thursday, 9 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Diplomatic Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque sought increased support from China as the number of coronavirus cases is rising in Bangladesh.
"We need more about personal protective equipment and ventilators right at the moment," the Minister said.
The Health Minister was speaking in a videoconference between health professionals from Bangladesh and China on Wednesday.
Chinese Embassy in Dhaka has arranged the conference with Dr Zhang Wenhong, Professor and Head of the Center for Infectious Disease, Huashan Hospital of Fudan University in Shanghai, shared his experience about the coronavirus pandemic.
The participants from six different locations exchanged their ideas and laid emphasis on international cooperation.
He also appreciated China's support to Bangladesh to fight against COVID-19 and hoped that the relations between the two countries will be strengthened.
Taking part in the discussion, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming laid emphasis on collective efforts saying this virus respects no borders. "We all must work together."
He said a medical team will soon be arriving in Bangladesh to help deal with the current situation.
Ambassador Jiming said he has every confidence that Bangladesh will win in this battle against coronavirus.
As the Chair of the Department of Internal Medicine of Fudan University in Shanghai, Dr Zhang is the leader of Shanghai's Anti-COVID-19 clinical expert team.
He has extensive experience with the diagnosis and treatment of various emerging infectious diseases, according to Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.
Dr Zhang is a graduate of Shanghai Medical University and has held visiting scholar and postdoctoral fellow positions at the Department of Microbiology at the University of Hong Kong, Harvard Medical School and Illinois State University at Chicago.
He has gained tens of millions of followers on social media and been dubbed "Dad Zhang" for his outspoken, down-to-earth talk about the disease.
The 51-year-old first started getting attention at the end of January when he told media he assigned doctors who were Communist Party members to work at a hospital on the front line of the coronavirus outbreak in Shanghai.


















« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK to charter flights to repatriate citizens
‘Save the Children’ seeks int’l assistance to help BD fight coronavirus
Prices of rice go up, vegetables drop
Journalist Roushanuzzaman passes away
Ctg admin strictly implementing social distancing
BD seeks increased support from China with PPE, ventilators
SC lawyer Moniruzzaman  dies of Covid-19
‘Convalescent plasma’ method found useful in US, China


Latest News
2 laxmipur boys test negative for coronavirus after death
Uncertainty over payment of factory workers by Apr 16
120 prisoners to be released in Jashore
Virus could push half a billion people into poverty
Biden-Trump showdown looms after Sanders ends presidential bid
Corona cases pass 15 lakh; death toll tops 88,000
COVID-19 invades Saudi inner sanctum
Is this the end of civilisation as we know it?
Virus attacks global economy as Europe, US deaths mount
3 villages flooded as embankment collapses in Assasuni
Most Read News
Benazir new IGP, Mamun RAB DG likely
RAB DG Benazir Ahmed made new IGP
Corona death toll now 20, new cases 54 in country
Gazipur placed on complete lockdown
Fakhrul writes to Home Minister for releasing all political prisoners
Grocery owner dies of coronavirus in city
Addressing the woes of expat workers
How Majed got arrested  
Young woman dies with corona symptoms in Rangpur hospital
Dhaka's 52 areas, Narayanganj under lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft