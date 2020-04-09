Video
Thursday, 9 April, 2020, 11:54 AM
SC lawyer Moniruzzaman  dies of Covid-19

Published : Thursday, 9 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Barrister Sheikh Moniruzzaman, a member of Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association (BSCBA), who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has died at a hospital in the UK.
Moniruzzaman breathed his last at Newham Hospital in East London at around 10:00pm (local time) on the day on Tuesday. He was admitted to the hospital after falling severely ill on April 7. Monir is survived by his wife and a daughter. He was 62.
Secretary of BSCBA Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kazal has confirmed the matter and said the deceased was his batch mate during their Bar Vocation course in the UK.














