Thursday, 9 April, 2020, 11:54 AM
latest Corona cases pass 15 lakh; death toll tops 88,000      
‘Convalescent plasma’ method found useful in US, China

Published : Thursday, 9 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Walid Khan

Preliminary research has shown that more than 120 years old "convalescent plasma" medical concept has improved physical condition of critically infected coronavirus patients in the USA, Europe and China.
But in Bangladesh the government hasn't yet applied 'convalescent plasma' treatment method to the Corona-19 infected people.
The government authority claim World Health Organization (WHO) did not approve "convalescent plasma" treatment procedure that's why they did not apply this method to the coronavirus affected people in Bangladesh.
Plasma is one of the important components among four of the human blood. Plasma makes up about 55 per cent of human blood. It carries out several key functions in the body, including transporting waste products. Other three component of human blood are red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets.
Plasma looks like a yellow-tinged fluid which contains about 92 per cent water. This water helps to fill up blood vessels, which keeps blood and other nutrients moving through the heart. The remaining 8 per cent of plasma contains several key materials, including proteins, immunoglobulins and electrolytes.
Mentioning so far, all the studies to prevent the coronavirus around the world are experimental Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) told the Daily Observer that researchers in different countries are doing different types of researches on the infection.
Dr Flora said Bangladesh has been following the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines from the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Since the WHO has not yet provided any guidance on 'convalescent plasma,' we have not done any experimental work on this issue, she added.
Arturo Casadevall, chair of molecular microbiology and immunology at the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health told The Washington Post that researchers must collect blood plasma from people who have recovered from the coronaviurs infection. The treatment, called 'convalescent plasma,' could provide short-term relief to a medical system that faces a surge of patients, with no approved drugs or vaccines he added.
Convalescent plasma has 'an old history,' It showed some benefit for a small number of patients during the Spanish influenza epidemic in 1918. It reduced mortality from 16 per cent  to about 1 per cent among individuals with Argentine hemorrhagic fever, it decreased time to hospital discharge among people in Hong Kong with severe acute respiratory syndrome, and it also has been used to treat Ebola.













