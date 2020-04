RAIPURA, NARSINGDI, Apr 8: A boy was electrocuted at Sapmara Majher Bari Village under Maheshpur Union in Raipura Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Munna, 11, was the son of Milon Mia of the village.

Local sources said the boy was plucking mango from a tree beside Sapmara No. 156 Government Primary School at 8:30am. At that time, he came in contact with a live electric wire, in which he died.