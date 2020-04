JOYPURHAT, Apr 8: A man died falling off a tree in Sahebpara Mahalla of the district town on Tuesday evening.

Deceased Abdus Salam, 50, was a resident of the area.

Quoting family sources, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Joypurhat Police Station Shahriar Khan said the man fell from the tree and was seriously injured.

He was rushed to Zila Adhunik Hospital where he was declared dead, the OC added.