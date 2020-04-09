Two including one returnee die in B’baria





A farmer of Char Chhauni Village in Bancharampur Upazila died at the isolation unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Tuesday evening. Yet it could not be confirmed whether he died from coronavirus.

A total of 16 have been asked to stay in home quarantine who came to his contact.

On Monday noon, the farmer, 45, was admitted to DMCH with corona symptoms. Earlier, he was admitted to Bancharampur Upazila Health Complex.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammed Ekram Ullah said his sample has been collected and sent for testing.

On the other hand, a Malaysia returnee died at Nasirnagar Upazila with breathing problems. On Tuesday night, he breathed his last in the home of his father-in-law at Jetagram Village of the upazila. The home has been locked.

Locals said the returnee came from Malaysia on March 18 last.

He underwent the 14-day home quarantine. He was passing well at home quarantine.

On April 4, he was feeling some problems, and after testing, he was diagnosed with typhoid. No symptom of corona was found in him.

Nasirabad Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nazma Ashrafi confirmed that he died of coronavirus infection.

She added that it can be known whether he was infected of coronavirus after testing the sample.



















