Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 April, 2020, 11:54 AM
latest Corona cases pass 15 lakh; death toll tops 88,000      
Home Countryside

Two including one returnee die in B’baria

Published : Thursday, 9 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent

BRAHMANBARIA, Apr 8: Two persons including one returnee died with corona symptoms in the district on Tuesday.
A farmer of Char Chhauni Village in Bancharampur Upazila died at the isolation unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Tuesday evening. Yet it could not be confirmed whether he died from coronavirus.
A total of 16 have been asked to stay in home quarantine who came to his contact.
On Monday noon, the farmer, 45, was admitted to DMCH with corona symptoms. Earlier, he was admitted to Bancharampur Upazila Health Complex.
Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammed Ekram Ullah said his sample has been collected and sent for testing.
On the other hand, a Malaysia returnee died at Nasirnagar Upazila with breathing problems. On Tuesday night, he breathed his last in the home of his father-in-law at Jetagram Village of the upazila. The home has been locked.
Locals said the returnee came from Malaysia on March 18 last.
He underwent the 14-day home quarantine. He was passing well at home quarantine.
On April 4, he was feeling some problems, and after testing, he was diagnosed with typhoid. No symptom of corona was found in him.
Nasirabad Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nazma Ashrafi confirmed that he died of coronavirus infection.
She added that it can be known whether he was infected of coronavirus after testing the sample.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Boy electrocuted at Raipura
Man dies falling off tree in Joypurhat
Two including one returnee die in B’baria
Poor people get food assistance
COVID-19 test on in Khulna
Girl dies with fever, breathing problem at Debiganj
Festive gathering on in village bazaars at Betagi
Trader dies failing off tree in Rajshahi


Latest News
2 laxmipur boys test negative for coronavirus after death
Uncertainty over payment of factory workers by Apr 16
120 prisoners to be released in Jashore
Virus could push half a billion people into poverty
Biden-Trump showdown looms after Sanders ends presidential bid
Corona cases pass 15 lakh; death toll tops 88,000
COVID-19 invades Saudi inner sanctum
Is this the end of civilisation as we know it?
Virus attacks global economy as Europe, US deaths mount
3 villages flooded as embankment collapses in Assasuni
Most Read News
Benazir new IGP, Mamun RAB DG likely
RAB DG Benazir Ahmed made new IGP
Corona death toll now 20, new cases 54 in country
Gazipur placed on complete lockdown
Fakhrul writes to Home Minister for releasing all political prisoners
Grocery owner dies of coronavirus in city
Addressing the woes of expat workers
How Majed got arrested  
Young woman dies with corona symptoms in Rangpur hospital
Dhaka's 52 areas, Narayanganj under lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft