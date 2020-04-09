Poor people get food assistance



Char Fasson Upazila Chairman Alhaz Md Joynal Abedin Akhon and UNO Md Ruhul Amin distributing food items to poor people who became workless for coronavirus outbreak on Upazila Parishad premises in Bhola on Wednesday. photo: observer

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A total of 70 out of listed 1,000 distressed, destitute and day-earning families were given food assistance in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Ruhul Amin chaired the programme which was held on upazila parishad premises at 9am while Upazila Chairman Alhaz Md Joynal Abedin Akhon was present as chief guest.

The relief package included 10 kg rice, five kg potato, and two kg lentil.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md Anisur Rahman said, decision has been taken to give the allocation to a total of 1,000 poor families, and the allocation will be increased in phases.

KISHOREGANJ: District Motor Vehicle Sramik Union distributed food package among 2,000 vehicle labourers here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Sarowar Morshed Chowdhury handed over the foods.

At that time, Police Super Md Mashrukur Rahman Khaled, BPM (Bar), Additional DC (General) Abdullah-al-Mashud, Vehicle Owners Association Convenor Lenin Rayhan Subhra Shaheen, Member Bilkis Begum, Kishoreganj Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Abu Bakkar Siddique, District Motor Vehicle Sramik Union President Md Abdul Quyeem, and Former Secretary ABM Sirajul Islam were also present.

KHULNA: Navy on Wednesday sprayed disinfectant at different roads and distributed masks, hand sanitizers, food and cash money among destitute in Barguna District and Mongla area of Bagerhat District, said a press release on Wednesday.

The members of navy of Khulna and Patuakhali contingents carried out the activities at Digrajbazar, Mongla Ferryghat, and Sundarban Union Parishad of Mongla Upazila.

Besides, the force distributed relief at Amtali, Patharghata, Bamna, Betagi, Taltoli and Sadar upazilas of Barguna.

The navy members also made people aware about the importance of social distancing, the press release added.

On the other hand, as part of the countrywide food support, the local administrations and private and public representatives have been distributing essential foods among the destitute in different parts of the district maintaining social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Khulna Divisional Administration, district administration, Khulna City Corporation (KCC), Bangladesh Navy, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-6, Khulna Metropolitan Police, Khulna Press Club, local Awami League leaders, socio-cultural activists, and non-government and volunteer organisations have been distributing essential foods among the needy, jobless, destitute and poor people at their doorsteps to mitigate the hardship caused by the outbreak of coronavirus.

As part of the government's instant humanitarian support declared by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque distributed a food package among 13,000 workless, destitute and needy families in the city's different areas on Tuesday afternoon as chief guest.

Each of the beneficiary families received a bag containing five kg of rice, two kg of potato, one kg of onion, edible oil, pulse, two pieces of soaps, 500 grams of iodised salt, and flattened rice.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Relief materials were distributed among day labourers and poor people in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Gafargaon Municipality Mayor SM Iqbal Hossain Sumon went to their houses in the municipality area and distributed essential foods like rice, potato, lentil, oil, and salt at the direction of local lawmaker Fahmi Golandaz Babel.

Mayor Sumon said, "We had formed a relief fund to stand beside the poor people during this crisis period."

The relief distribution will be continued to ease livelihood of poor people during lockdown, he added.

Among others, upazila Juba League Convenor M Salauddin Palash, Upazila Volunteer League Convenor Aurongo Helal, and Joint Convenor of Municipality Juba League Tajmun Ahmed were also present.

Meanwhile, lawmaker Fahmi Golandaz Babel asked people to remain alert from deadly coronavirus, but not to be afraid.

He also requested them not to go outside without any reason.































