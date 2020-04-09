COVID-19 test on in Khulna





"After getting samples of seven suspected COVID patients from Khulna Division, we began the testing," said Head of the Department of Microbiology of KMCH Dr Shahnaj Parvin.

"If the testing process of collected samples like throat swabs, blood and sweat and cough from suspected patients and machineries run smoothly, we can get the positive or negative results within three to four hours," she also said.

KMCH Principal Professor Dr Abdul Ahad said, "We prepared the COVID-19 Molecular Laboratory by installing the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine on Friday last after receiving the same from the IEDCR a few days back. Later, the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) sent necessary equipments to successfully conduct experimental testing of COVID-19 infection at the laboratory on Monday."

"Earlier, experts and specialists of IEDCR provided training to the physicians, technologists and technicians concerned before going to official testing of COVID-19 infection at the Molecular Laboratory," Professor Ahad added.

Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Sujat Ahmed said trained technologists are collecting samples under supervision of CS and Surveillance Immunisation Medical Officers (SIMO) of the World Health Organisation (WHO) at the district level. Later, the collected samples are being sent to the COVID-19 Laboratory at KMCH from across Khulna Division for testing using the PCR machine following the international standard and guidance of the IEDCR to get accurate results.

Focal Point of the COVID-19 Laboratory and Head of the Department of Microbiology at KMCH Dr Shanaj Parvin said testing of the collected samples of suspected COVID-19 patients at the Molecular Laboratory continues smoothly.

The COVID-19 Laboratory at KMCH has a capacity to test samples of 94 suspected patients at a time using 94 well plates and keeping two well plates for displaying results of COVID-19 positive or COVID-19 negative, she added.



















KHULNA, Apr 8: The test for detection of coronavirus infection of suspected patients has been going on here from Tuesday at the COVID-19 Molecular Laboratory installed at the Department of Microbiology of Khulna Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) in the city."After getting samples of seven suspected COVID patients from Khulna Division, we began the testing," said Head of the Department of Microbiology of KMCH Dr Shahnaj Parvin."If the testing process of collected samples like throat swabs, blood and sweat and cough from suspected patients and machineries run smoothly, we can get the positive or negative results within three to four hours," she also said.KMCH Principal Professor Dr Abdul Ahad said, "We prepared the COVID-19 Molecular Laboratory by installing the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine on Friday last after receiving the same from the IEDCR a few days back. Later, the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) sent necessary equipments to successfully conduct experimental testing of COVID-19 infection at the laboratory on Monday.""Earlier, experts and specialists of IEDCR provided training to the physicians, technologists and technicians concerned before going to official testing of COVID-19 infection at the Molecular Laboratory," Professor Ahad added.Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Sujat Ahmed said trained technologists are collecting samples under supervision of CS and Surveillance Immunisation Medical Officers (SIMO) of the World Health Organisation (WHO) at the district level. Later, the collected samples are being sent to the COVID-19 Laboratory at KMCH from across Khulna Division for testing using the PCR machine following the international standard and guidance of the IEDCR to get accurate results.Focal Point of the COVID-19 Laboratory and Head of the Department of Microbiology at KMCH Dr Shanaj Parvin said testing of the collected samples of suspected COVID-19 patients at the Molecular Laboratory continues smoothly.The COVID-19 Laboratory at KMCH has a capacity to test samples of 94 suspected patients at a time using 94 well plates and keeping two well plates for displaying results of COVID-19 positive or COVID-19 negative, she added.