Thursday, 9 April, 2020, 11:54 AM
Home Countryside

Girl dies with fever, breathing problem at Debiganj

Published : Thursday, 9 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Our Correspondent

DEBIGANJ, PANCHAGARH, Apr 8: A girl, 13, died with fever and breathing problem in Debiganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
Upazila administration collected her sample and sent it to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for testing on Wednesday.
Debiganj Upazila Health Complex and local sources said she had been suffering from fever, cough and breathing problems for the last several days.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Hasinur Rahman said, "On information, we collected her sample for testing on Wednesday."
In addition, two persons from Tangail have been sent to isolation, he also said.


