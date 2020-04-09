

Festive gathering on in village bazaars at Betagi

Though the administrative step was taken to ensure health safety and social distance, general people in remote villages are not abiding by the instructions.

Abrupt-mixing of the returnees from towns and cities with the locals is going on.

It is apprehended that such free-mixing between locals and returnees may cause larger contamination of coronavirus worsening the situation. About 1.50 lakh people live in Betagi Upazila with one municipality and seven unions.

All shopping and trading activities in the important coastal area are suspended. But contrary picture has been found in rural haats and bazaars.

The tea-stall-based sitting and gossiping are going on till late night. The returnees from towns are gathering with the villagers.

According to the official directive of maintaining one-metre distance, it has hardly been carried out. It is increasing the risk of corona contamination.

In the village haats and bazaars, a festival look has been noticed. Watching television and listening to news sitting at tea-stalls is happening every day.

Village people are not heeding to the awareness and publicities by upazila administration and police. Despite a thin presence of people in the morning, the tea-stall gathering mounts in the afternoon.

To contain the coronavirus epidemic, patrolling is going on almost every day. Despite such measures, the control is not being ensured fully.

To extend awareness among people about coronavirus, the mike-based publicities and distribution of leaflets are going on regularly by upazila administration, navy and police.

But people are ignoring all such safety measures. Youths are not caring any safety warning. They are continuing their free-moving and chatting.

A recent visit to Jalisha Bazaar in Hosnabad Union found people's crowding in front of different shops. Many were seen carrying different essential commodities to haats and bazaars. Most of the people are not wearing face masks or using sanitizers.

The similar scene was found in other areas including Ranipur, Boromokamia, Mayarhaat, Kumrakhali, Geramardan, and Chhopkhali.

Village people do not know how the corona contamination occurs.

An old man Saheb Ali Sikdar said, "We heard about corona, but we are not sure about getting food if we cannot work."

Abdul Halim of Hosnabad Union said, "Though local administration has cautioned about going out, we have to go to haats and bazaars for necessity."

Police sources said seeing gathering of more than one people, they are being sent back to homes by police. Besides, miking is on to create awareness.

Betagi Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kazi Sakhawat Hossain Tapu said police are patrolling in different areas to ensure social distancing.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Teng Mong said seven beds have been prepared in the hospital to admit corona patients. Any suspected one will be kept there at first, he added.

Conscious locals said it is appreciating that the upazila administration has taken awareness measures to contain coronavirus. But the villages are not abiding by the instructions.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Razib Ahsan said different areas are being monitored daily. In order to resist corona attack, different activities are going on in different areas.

Lawful measures will be taken if someone breaches the cautionary instruction, he concluded.























