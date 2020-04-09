Video
Thursday, 9 April, 2020, 11:54 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Ensure perishable items’ market price

Published : Thursday, 9 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Dear Sir

It is a matter of serious disappointment that poor demand during the COVID-19 lockdown has hit the farmers severely as they are forced to sell perishable items in market at prices lower than their production costs. The ongoing shutdown has taken its toll on vegetables, onion, milk, poultry, eggs, salt and others during their peak harvest time for a drastic fall in demand and the farmers are also incurring huge losses due to the consumers 'stay-at-home' status. Supply to Dhaka and elsewhere has dropped by 80 percent, adding that marginal and medium-scale farmers have been hit hard by this poor demand.
It is true that agriculture is the largest employment generator sector 41% in Bangladesh. The performance of this sector has an overwhelming impact on major macroeconomic objectives like employment generation, poverty alleviation, human resources development, food security, etc.




The prices of agriculture input and cost is so exorbitant that a number of farmers are lossing their interest to cultivate farm land. Government should seriously addressed the problems of hardcore farmers at this crucial time. They have no other alternative to survive if government come forward to save them and ensure reasonable market price.
     
Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



