Online education: Effective way to continue education during pandemic







Online education is a form of education which is delivered and administered using the internet. Online learning is the newest and most popular form of distance education today. Online learning is education that takes place over the internet. It is often referred to as "e learning" among other terms. However, online learning is just one type of "distance learning''-the umbrella term for any learning that takes place across distance and not in a traditional classroom.



As secondary schools, colleges and universities all have websites, so online teaching programs can be started in all institutions. For those who do not have a website or are not active, they can easily open the page on Facebook and continue the study.



These learners of online include those unable to attend traditional regular classes, who cannot find a particular class at their chosen institution, who live in remote locations, who work full-time and can only study at or after work, and those who simply prefer to learn independently. The minimum requirement for students to participate in an online course is access to a computer, the Internet, and the motivation to succeed in a non-traditional classroom. Online courses provide an excellent method of course delivery unbound by time or location allowing for accessibility to instruction at anytime from anywhere. Learners find the online environment a convenient way to fit education into their busy lives. The ability to access a course from any computer with Internet access, 24 hours a day, seven days a week is a tremendous incentive for many of today's students.



Online education is so powerful because it essentially works its magic by breaking down the barriers put in place by traditional regular education. Online education effectively breaks down all the barriers imposed by traditional regular education. Students are able to learn from anywhere, at any given time, as long as they have a reliable device to study from.



More than ever, technological influence has well and truly made its impact on the education department. Online education introduces an entirely new frontier in education for students and teachers around the globe. Students today are drawn to an academic approach that accepts and encourages students to work in their studies around the rest of their lives, not the other way around.



Online education involves an electronic mode of learning and teaching. Commonly, online education occurs outside the classroom and inside it through innovative technologies. It enables students to acquire educational experiences through technology. In the modern world, online education has become very popular with people in the scholarly world. Many people have abandoned the traditional approach to education of wholly relying on classrooms. Online education is a computerized and network-enabled form of instilling skills and knowledge in learners. Information is delivered to learners via the Internet, satellite TV, virtually on google classroom, Microsoft team, zoom etc.



Online education provides supplemental programs that boost curriculum choices creating a successful online environment. Clearly, online education has programs that cater for different needs of learners. Latest UNESCO data revealed, due to coronavirus pandemic, educational institutions have been declared nationally closed in 130 countries in the world. But in most countries, online education is going on. Whatever the situation, by no means can the student's educational activities be stopped.



The government has taken initiatives to promote teaching programs in the sixth to tenth grade on Sangsad television named "Amar ghore amar school". This is undoubtedly an effective and praiseworthy initiative. All the classes a student used to do in the school, they all got here. It will have to run a 12-hour class on TV every day if it is possible. Even if the educational system is closed, the students should continue their studies. Thus, it would not be possible for the students to complete the syllabus in any way if they did not continue their studies in alternative ways. Classes can be taken using the Zoom app, Utube live, Facebook live. If you give a video record of the class on the website, everyone will get it. USA, Britain, Spain, Sweden and many other countries also have regular online teaching activities due to coronavirus pandemic for the sake of thinking student's future.



The writer is research officer; district education office (Secondary)



















