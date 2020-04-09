Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 April, 2020, 11:53 AM
latest Corona cases pass 15 lakh; death toll tops 88,000      
Home Editorial

Badly hit E-commerce sector needs patronage

Published : Thursday, 9 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120

Badly hit E-commerce sector needs patronage

Badly hit E-commerce sector needs patronage

The e-commerce sector of our country has started feeling the brunt of COVID-19, triggering panic amid the global pandemic. According to a report of this newspaper yesterday, online orders have declined drastically since the first identification of Coronavirus cases in the country. E-commerce sites selling daily essentials and health products, such as masks and sanitizers are doing roaring business. But fashion, IT services, cosmetics, and sellers of other imported products have taken a hit.

The outbreak of Coronavirus is an unprecedented human tragedy, affecting millions of people throughout the globe. Apart from deaths of thousands of people, it is leaving a catastrophic impact on the world economy including Bangladesh. Following the government's directives of an unofficial lockdown there is no movement of public transport now. Life has virtually come to a standstill. As delivery system is not working, e-commerce too is almost off at present. It is difficult to say how this precarious situation will continue.

When people belonging to various segments of life are confined to their homes to escape the infection of Coronavirus, how the wheels of economy will run? A grim uncertainty looms large in the business sector of the country. Before the outbreak of Coronavirus the trade and business of the country were going well. GDP growth was satisfactory. Now a dismal scenario will confront the sector unless some pragmatic measures are taken.





The outbreak of Coronavirus has created a stalemate stemming from travel bans and social distancing. The affected sectors include RMG, tourism, hospitality and aviation. The government has already announced some measures to overcome the situation. More such measures should be taken. In fact, every sector of the country is bearing the brunt of COVID-19. It is a sheer tragedy that millions of people who eke out a living by slogging on daily basis are on the brink of starvation. The fear of death due to Coronavirus does not worry many of them.

E-commerce companies need due patronage to tide over the crisis. Interest-free loans, special incentives, exemption from surcharge on existing loans and postponement of loan instalments are the demands of the persons engaged in this sector. The relevant authorities may take their demands into consideration.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Badly hit E-commerce sector needs patronage
Addressing the woes of expat workers
Thank you prime minister
Hunger sets in, people defying lockdown rules
Lockdown extension must serve its purpose
Panic will lead us nowhere
Testing facility must be expanded throughout the country
Milk price shoots up despite much of it is wasted


Latest News
2 laxmipur boys test negative for coronavirus after death
Uncertainty over payment of factory workers by Apr 16
120 prisoners to be released in Jashore
Virus could push half a billion people into poverty
Biden-Trump showdown looms after Sanders ends presidential bid
Corona cases pass 15 lakh; death toll tops 88,000
COVID-19 invades Saudi inner sanctum
Is this the end of civilisation as we know it?
Virus attacks global economy as Europe, US deaths mount
3 villages flooded as embankment collapses in Assasuni
Most Read News
Benazir new IGP, Mamun RAB DG likely
RAB DG Benazir Ahmed made new IGP
Corona death toll now 20, new cases 54 in country
Gazipur placed on complete lockdown
Fakhrul writes to Home Minister for releasing all political prisoners
Grocery owner dies of coronavirus in city
Addressing the woes of expat workers
How Majed got arrested  
Young woman dies with corona symptoms in Rangpur hospital
Dhaka's 52 areas, Narayanganj under lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft